The Rangers store in Glasgow Airport remained open on the day of the Queen’s funeral, while the Celtic Store at the transport hub was closed.

Twitter users have been hitting out at the Rangers store at Glasgow Airport for remaining open on the day of the Queen’s funeral.

One Twitter user was the first to point out that the Rangers shop at the airport was open, garnering 2000 likes. He wrote:”Glasgow @RangersFC shop open at the airport on the day they bury there queen.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“How absolutely hilariously hypocritical. God save there queen unless it for profits.”

The Rangers Store is operated by Sportswear brand, Castore, who have been contacted for comment.

AnotherTwitter user wrote:”The @RangersFC shop in Glasgow Airport was/is open... Respect, eh”

The Rangers Store in Glasgow airport was open on Monday 19 September. (Pic credit:Google/Pawel A)

Glasgow Airport announced last week that several shops would close on the day of the Queen’s funeral, including JD Sports, Krispy Kreme, and WH Smiths.

Several other shops including Aerospace and InMotion shut opened in the early afternoon to respect the Queen’s funeral.

The Celtic Store in Glasgow Airport confirmed that they were closed yesterday (19 September) the day of the Queen’s funeral.