The Israeli attacker has been linked with both Glasgow clubs in recent months and could be on the move to the Scottish Premiership next year.

Maccabi Tel Aviv owner Mitchell Goldhar has reportedly said that teenage sensation Oscar Gloukh, who has been linked with both Celtic and Rangers in recent months, could likely leave the Israeli side in January.

Goldhar was speaking to Ynet, reported in Scotland by the Daily Record, and has claimed he expects the player to ‘progress’ from the club sooner rather than later.

The same publication have claimed that Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has the player on a list of January transfer targets while Rangers were linked with the attacking midfielder in the summer.

Here is everything you need to know about Oscar Gloukh and what has been said by the Maccabi Tel Aviv owner amid transfer links to Celtic and Rangers.

Who is Oscar Gloukh? Israeli midfielder linked with Celtic and Rangers

Oscar Gloukh is an 18-year old attacking midfielder who plays for Israeli Premier League leaders Maccabi Tel Aviv.

After first starting his youth career at Maccabi Sha’arayim in his home city of Rehovot, Gloukh moved to Tel Aviv in 2010 and spent 12 years in the clubs youth system before making his first team debut in 2022.

He made 11 appearances in total during the 2021/22 season and scored three goals across all competitions.

This season he has featured six times for the club in the Europa Conference League qualifiers and the Israeli Premier League and netted a brace in a 6-0 hammering of Hapoel Hadera in August.

At international level, Gloukh has represented Israel at Under 16, Under 18, Under 19 and Under 21 level with two caps in the oldest age grade.

What did Maccabi Tel Aviv owner say about Oscar Gloukh amid Celtic and Rangers links?

As reported by the Daily Record, Maccabi Tel Aviv owner Mitchell Goldhar said in an interview with Israeli publication Ynet that he expected Gloukh to ‘progress’ from the club either in January or in the summer.

He said: “Gloukh is one of the best players who grew up here in our academy.

“He has abilities that remind us of the greatest of them all.