Rangers sign former Derby County forward Tom Lawrence on free transfer

Rangers have beaten a number of Premier League clubs to the signing of attacking midfielder Tom Lawrence on a free transfer.

The 28-year-old spent the last five seasons with Derby County in the English Championship, making 180 appearances, contributing 35 goals and a further 25 assists.

He becomes the club’s third summer addition following the arrival of Antonio Colak and John Souttar as manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst strengthens his attacking options.

Capped 23 times for Wales, Lawrence began his career in the Manchester United youth academy before moving on to Leicester City in 2014.

He spent time out on loan at Rotherham United, Blackburn Rovers, Cardiff City and Ipswich Town.

After joining Derby in 2017, Lawrence established himself as a regular in the side and was later named captain by former boss Wayne Rooney for the 2021/22 season.

With his contract expiring this summer following the Rams relegation to League One, the versatile forward has snubbed interest from Leeds United and Everton in favour of a move to Ibrox.

Speaking to the official club website, he said: “I am delighted to have joined Rangers and I’m excited to get started.

“The club is known worldwide for its history, successes and fan base and I look forward to being part of that going forward and getting to play in front of the supporters at Ibrox.”

Van Bronckhorst, added: “I am really pleased we have been able to secure the signing of Tom and he will further add to our attacking options.

“He has gained valuable experience over a number of years with Derby County and I look forward to working with him this season.”

Rangers are yet to confirm the length of the contract.