Giovanni van Bronckhorst has landed his top signing target for a fee of around £1.8m from Greek club PAOK.

Rangers have completed the signing of striker Antonio Colak on a three-year-deal from PAOK, with the Ibrox club retaining the option of a further year.

The Croatian international is a familiar face to Gers fans having scored twice against his new club while on loan at Swedish champions Malmo last season as they were eleminated from the Champions League qualifiers.

Colak has gained extensive experience with a number of European clubs after spells in Germany, Poland, and his native Croatia where he became a prolific goal scorer during his time at HNK Rijeka, netting 51 times in 90 appearances.

He moved to PAOK in 2020, which further enhanced his international credentials, before spending the first half of last season on loan at Malmo, scoring an impressive 22 goals in 41 stars.

Colak was recalled in January but found his first-team opportunities limited and becomes the third Croatian striker to move to Rangers, following in the footsteps of Dado Prso and Nikica Jelavic.

Colak, who has been handed the number 9 jersey, will fly out to Portugal today to join up with the Rangers squad at their training camp in Albufeira.

He told the club’s official website: “I am really, really happy to sign for Rangers.

“I have played in front of those incredible fans already, and now I want to experience on my own what it is like to be a part of this huge club, to win titles and to achieve every target the club has.

“I want to be a part of this big family and I am really excited and can’t wait to get started.”

Manager, Giovanni van Bronckhorst added: “He is a very experienced player who has played at high levels and scored a lot of goals for the teams he has played for.

Antonio Colak is a key target for Rangers. (Photo by ANDREAS HILLERGREN/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images)

“We wanted to add some more players to our attacking options, and Colak is a player we welcome a lot and will give us a lot of strength up front.

“We need more goals and we want more goals next season and Colak was one of the options we wanted to have for this season.

“In the end, it took a bit longer than I expected but we’re happy that we can welcome him to Rangers.”

Colak’s arrival follows the departure of Cedric Itten and he will provide competition for talisman Alfredo Morelos and Kemar Roofe up front next season.

Meanwhile, Gers academy youngster Murray Miller has joined League One side Alloa Athletic on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old starred for the club’s ‘B’ team during their inaugural Lowland League campaign last year as they finished runners-up behind Bonnyrigg Rose.