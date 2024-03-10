Rangers have suffered another blow.

Philippe Clement has been hit with another Rangers winger blow as Dujon Sterling has suffered injury in the Scottish Cup away at Hibs.

The Light Blues boss has been left using striker Fabio Silva and natural right-back Sterling on the flanks amid a raft of injuries. Rabbi Matondo, Todd Cantwell and Oscar Cortes are all out injured while Ross McCausland has started on the bench this week after feeling the effects of a challenge with Dan Casey in the defeat to Motherwell last weekend.

Sterling was tracking back at Easter Road with Emiliano Marcondes before going down clutching the back of his thigh area. McCausland has come on to replace him but it's a major blow for Clement ahead of the Europa League second leg with Benfica this Thursday.

Another blow beckoned pre-match after Ryan Jack - who was supposed to start the match in Leith - picked up another injury. Clement told Viaplay of the situation: "We lost Ryan Jack for a short time. He picked up a small injury in the trip to Lisbon so that's a big disappointment because I was planning to start with him today, so we had to change our plans.

"You know in the cup that it can be more than 90 minutes. So it's a choice to make whether you put fresh legs in from the beginning or fresh legs at the end of the game. It can be necessary that you have 30 more minutes to play. That's why we think this is the best solution.