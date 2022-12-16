The Light Blues pair are viewed as important figures in Michael Beale’s first-team squad

Rangers have announced that academy graduate Leon King and Romanian international Ianis Hagi have signed new contracts with the club.

Teenage centre-back King has made 19 appearances for the Light Blues first-team this season, slotting seamlessly into the starting line-up due to a defensive injury crisis. After making his debut as a 16-year-old, he has no established himself as a regular starter for Scotland under-21s.

King, who is currently working through a development plan, was among the youngest players to compete in the UEFA Champions League earlier this year and has put pen to paper on a new long-term deal with the Gers.

His development continues to accelerate as part of Michael Beale’s squad and confirmed the decision to sign an extended deal was a “no brainer.” King stated: “I am just extremely happy to sign a long-term extension to my contract, it is amazing for me and my family. I have always wanted to play for this club, and I am glad that it is continuing.

“I have been a fan of the club ever since I was born, my whole family are Rangers fans as well and I love this club, so it was a no-brainer.”

24-year-old Hagi, who initially joined the club on loan in January 2020, has been ruled out of action since sustaining a knee injury back in January.

The attacking midfielder made an instant impact upon his arrivals, including scoring twice in the Europa League comeback win over Portuguese side Braga before sealing a permanent stay under Steven Gerrard. Since then the playmaker has featured 73 times, netting 15 goals.

Hagi has remained a prominent figure around the team this season, and has now returned to full training as he nears the end of his gruelling recovery programme laid out by the club’s medical and sport science teams..

Speaking after extending his stay in Govan, Hagi commented: “The history that this club has pushes you every single day on the pitch and off the pitch to be a better player and a better person.

“I like to think I have left something behind me and I have given really good memories to the fans but I still feel like I haven’t done everything that I want. I still have a lot of things to show and give to this amazing group of people in Rangers as well as the fans, I just can’t wait until I’m back.”

Head coach Michael Beale is adamant both players will have a pivotal role to play over the second half of the campaign.

He said: “I’m delighted for both Ianis and the club that he has agreed this new contract with us. He is someone who made a massive impact both on and off the pitch when I was here previously, and he will be a big asset for us when he makes his return from injury.

“His personality and outstanding professionalism too add so much to our group, and I really look forward to working with him even closer once he is back.

“I am really pleased for both Leon and his family to have agreed this new contract. He was someone we always had high hopes for when I was here previously, and it has been fantastic to see how he has developed both before I left, and in the year since.

“With both Connor Goldson and Ben Davies nearing returns to the team, that will provide Leon with an even greater opportunity to learn and develop, and push on for even more appearances in the first-team.”

Sporting Director, Ross Wilson, added: “Ianis is a fantastic character and someone who has loved his Rangers journey so far. We are all delighted to see him back with a ball at his feet again, doing what he loves.

“He has wonderful support around him both internally at the club and externally to Rangers and we are delighted to have found agreement to extend his contract.

”We laid out a clear plan for Leon three years ago and he has followed that plan from our Academy to our first team excellently. I am pleased for Leon and his family that we have now secured his long-term future at Rangers.”