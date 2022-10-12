The defender has impressed in recent weeks and has come to the attention of three clubs south of the border.

Glasgow Rangers centre-back Leon King is reportedly attracting interest from three English Premier League clubs just days after making his first start in the Champions League.

The 18-year-old was a shock inclusion in the Rangers side that fell to a 2-0 defeat at Liverpool last week, playing the entire 90 minutes alongside Connor Goldson.

His performance against Jurgen Klopp’s men earned praise from Rangers team-mate Borna Barisic, who said King should take confidence from his display and urged the youngster to ‘hold his head up’ after making an impression in such an intimidating atmosphere.

He told The Daily Record: “It is not easy. He is 18 years old. To come to Anfield and play like he played is a very big thing for the club and for him personally. A performance like this can only give him confidence to grow up. There is a long, long way in front of him and a lot of big moments. But I think he can hold his head up after this game and can be very positive.

“He needs to learn that in three days there is another game and he needs to forget this one. He has to take positive things out of the Liverpool game and do things better going forward. But he has a bright future. He is a great lad.”

Advertisement

King has come a long way since he initially broke through into the Gers first-team after making his senior debut in a League Cup tie against Falkirk just under two years ago and has already received international recognition with a maiden call-up to the Scotland Under-21 setup earlier this year.