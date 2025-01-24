Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Rangers defender has urged his team mates to rally together amid yet another mounting injury crisis

James Tavernier reckons there are plenty of positives for injury-hit Rangers to take from their 2-1 Europa League defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford last night.

The Ibrox skipper admitted it was painful to concede a stoppage time goal and suffer a narrow loss that severely dents their hopes of finishing in the competition’s top-eight spots heading into the final matchday against Union Saint-Gilloise next week.

A huge mistake from visiting keeper Jack Butland gifted the English Premier League giants a second half lead but Gers substitute Cyriel Dessers looked to have earned Philippe Clement’s men a valuable point with a well-taken 88th minute leveller. However, Bruno Fernandes struck an 92nd minute winner in injury time to clinch the win for the Red Devils and leave Rangers ruing a couple of missed opportunities.

“It’s definitely one that got away with how late they scored the winner,” Tavernier confessed. “We’re so disappointed - we gave ourselves a great chance to get back into the game, then gave away a goal we could have done a lot better with.

“These games come down to chances and how clinical you are in the 18-yard box and Nico (Raskin) and Ridvan (Yilmaz) have had great chances. You’ve got to take them at this level. But we’ve come in at half-time 0-0, still in the game.

“I didn’t see the first goal, but corners was always one of their big threats. Then we get the goal from Cyriel, but the disappointment is that we didn’t hold on. That’s football, isn’t it? We’re coming in at full-time with a draw and a point, but in a split-second we maybe lose concentration and concede and that’s the level we’re at, we’re up against world-class players who can punish you.

“But I’ve got to really praise the team, especially the young lads Bailey Rice and Findlay Curtis who came on and stepped up in a massive game like this. They’ve staked a claim with this performance, so we can take positives from the night.

“We’re really proud of how they conducted themselves. They can be proud, their families can be proud and I’m really delighted for them.”

Injuries, suspensions and ineligible players forced Clement to reshuffle his pack for this match, with a number of B-team youngsters included in the matchday squad. Bailey Rice, Findlay Curtis and Leon King all featured off the bench, while Zak Lovelace, Paul Nsio and Zander Hutton were unused subs.

Asked about the current mood in the dressing room with such a shortage of options at Clement’s disposal, Tavernier responded: “We’ve just got to keep pushing. We can’t let it get us down. We’ve got another big game on Sunday against Dundee United, so we’ll have to recover quickly from this. The lads who didn’t play minutes will train and then we’ll prepare to go up there.”