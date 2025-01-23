Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rangers suffered a late blow against Man Utd in the Europa League.

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim and captain Bruno Fernandes have provided their take on edging out Rangers 2-1 in the Europa League.

The Light Blues gave it as good as they got with a depleted team in the league phase. Jack Butland’s howler handed Man Utd a lead before Cyriel Dessers netted late on with a stunning strike and it looked to deliver a memorable point.

Bruno Fernandes marched up the pitch to send the Red Devils into the top eight and leave Rangers likely needing to go through the knockout play-offs to reach the last 16 frontier in the Europa League. Man Utd boss Amorim reviewed the game post-match and was asked about the blunder that handed his side the lead, and talked what made Rangers different.

He said: “It’s really important as we start the game winning, by scoring first, then set-pieces. We take like an intensive course in set-pieces here so you can see we can take to Europe, it’s quite different. We score the first one, in Premier League it’s not a foul (Matthijs de Ligt goal ruled out for push on Robin Propper). We are improving, not a perfect performance, but a good one.

"We are not playing our best, we are far from it, but there is improvement compared to the last match. The opponent is different, the speed is different, everything is different, but they tried, you can see it again. The connections, the movements, we did well for the time we had to practice.”

The pundits didn’t hold back on the mistake either. Rangers hero Neil McCann said: “It's a horrendous mistake and Butland knows it himself. I don't think it's a real flaw in his game, he's maybe a wee bit rusty having been out injured.

“He'll hate himself tonight. Sitting in the dressing room, he'll blame himself. I don't think he could do anything about the winner, it was smashed straight through his legs.”

Fernandes added to TNT Sport on the game: "I know how much it means for the fans to win games. You really want to win games. We are a little bit frustrated because we started the year well here with two great games against Liverpool and Arsenal then Southampton we had good resilience but didn't play good football.

“We had the game with Brighton which didn't go for us. We want to get through the Europa League and get to the final in Bilbao. We want to get top eight so we don't have to play two more games.

"It's not about the character. We have to prove that in the 90 minutes, we can't bring that out when we concede a goal. We concede a late goal and we have to score a late goal. At this club, you need to win every game. You know that if you don't win games here, it will be difficult. I hope our fans never get used to losing games. I hope they believe in this team to win games."