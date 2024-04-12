Fluminense's Colombian forward Jhon Arias celebrates after scoring during the Conmebol Recopa Sudamericana second leg final match

Rangers transfer interest in Colombian winger Jhon Arias has resurfaced - but they could face serious competition from clubs in England and Spain, according to reports in his homeland.

The 26-year-old, who is currently plying his trade in Brazil with Copa Libertadores champions Fluminense, is attracting a growing number of suitors in Europe including the Ibrox club.

Gers manager Philippe Clement brought in fellow countryman Oscar Cortes on a loan deal in the January transfer window with the Govan outfit retaining an option to buy, but he is currently side-lined with a season-ending injury and it remains to be seen if he will make the move to Glasgow from French Ligue One side Lens permanent on a four-year contract.

Arias - aiming to impress for his country at the Copa America this summer - has 33 goals and 36 assist in 155 appearances for Fluminense in all competitions, including five goals and two assists in 15 games so far this season.

According to South American journalist Christian Martin, Rangers are one of a number of top clubs keeping tabs on the 12-times capped star including Spanish giants Atletico Madrid and English Premier League trio West Ham, Crystal Palace and Wolves.

He said: “Rangers of Scotland would also be one of those interested in a player with good footing, with experience, with speed, with good management of small spaces, with definition and with that technique has had implications for European football.”

However, a potential stumbling block facing the Scottish giants is likely to be Fluminense’ asking price of at least €10million plus a future sell-on fee. Arias is under contract until 2026.