Referee Don Robertson calls the Dundee v Rangers match off during a secondary pitch inspection at Dens Park.

Dundee are reportedly holding talks with three Premiership rivals in a bid to find a home for their twice-postponed fixture against Rangers.

After a late postponement of the original fixture in March, Wednesday’s rearranged game also fell foul of the heavy rainfall when referee Don Robertson deemed the Dens Park pitch unplayable following a second pitch inspection. Rangers are claimed to have put forward a number of possible contingency plans including switching the fixture to Ibrox and allowing the game to take place on Thursday night.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers put out a strongly worded statement in the aftermath of Wednesday’s postponement as they hit out at their Premiership rivals, accusing the Dark Blues of ‘negligence and unprofessionalism’ and describing the situation as ‘deeply embarrassing and eminently avoidable’.

It read: “The negligence and unprofessionalism demonstrated by Dundee Football Club, where they have repeatedly breached SPFL rules, continues to have a damaging effect on the top professional league in the country.

“In a week where record TV viewing figures were recorded for a match in the same competition, and this evening’s game due to be televised again by Sky Sports, this episode is deeply embarrassing and has also been eminently avoidable. Rangers expects the SPFL to take proportionate and decisive action in accordance with its rules, and the club will continue to make representations to them in the strongest possible manner.”

With ongoing concerns over the Dens Park pitch, the Scottish Daily Mail have now reported Dundee are in talks with Hibs, St Johnstone and St Mirren over hosting any rearranged fixture - and the latter have been told to ‘name their price’ to hold the game at their SMiSA Stadium.

Former Celtic star urges ‘absolute steal’ transfer move

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Sutton believes on-loan Celtic striker Adam Idah ‘added to his case for a permanent transfer’ when he grabbed a late goal in Sunday’s 3-3 against Rangers.

Brendan Rodgers’ side looked to be on their way to a crucial win in the race for the Premiership title after the on-loan Norwich City star helped the Hoops regain the lead with just two minutes left on the clock at Ibrox. However, Rangers hit back with a last-gasp equaliser from Rabbi Matondo to ensure they will head into this weekend’s fixtures just a point behind their rivals.

Celtic's Adam Idah scored on his Old Firm debut.

Idah, who now has six goals and two assists in 11 appearances for Celtic, has been ‘sparked into life’ by his January move and Sutton believes there is a strong case for a permanent switch to join the Hoops during the summer transfer window.

He told the Daily Record: “The one thing you noticed last weekend was the bench was much stronger than it has been. You look at the impact Adam Idah had when he came on. There’s an argument he should have been introduced sooner, but he put himself about and was unlucky not to be the matchwinner. I thought some of the criticism of Jack Butland was harsh as it was a tremendous finish from the Irishman for the third goal, through the defender and right down low towards the keeper’s leg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If it wasn’t for Rabbi Matondo’s sublime equaliser, Idah would have gone down as an Old Firm hero. As it was, he has only added to his case for a permanent transfer this summer. That’s six goals in just nine games for Idah – and only six starts– and I’m sure Norwich City fans will be wondering where it’s come from. I don’t. I’ve always said he has ability and sometimes it just needs a change of scenery for a player to spark into life.