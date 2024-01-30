Rangers target 'goes AWOL' as club make alarming claim
It was reported last week that an agreement between Rangers and Fluminense was in place for the Brazilian full-back to make the move to Ibrox
Brazilian full-back Jefte has reportedly gone AWOL amid transfer interest from Rangers - with current club Apoel Nicosia revealing they haven't heard from the player for FIVE days.
The 20-year-old, who is currently on loan at the Cypriot outfit from Fluminense, emerged as a target for the Ibrox side last week as manager Philippe Clement continues his search for a new left-back amid uncertainty over the futures of Ridvan Yilmaz and Borna Barisic.
It was reported that an agreement and personal terms had been reached between the Gers and the Brazil Serie A club to bring Jefte to Glasgow this month, but the deal still had to be signed off by APOEL who have first refusal on terminating his loan spell.
Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claimed a deal was in place, with Jefte expected to put pen to paper on a long-term contract until June 2027. However, things have gone quiet in recent days and an APOEL spokesperson has now informed the Rangers Review that they've not seen the player since last Thursday and haven't received a contract from his parent club or Rangers.
APOEL have had a transfer embargo placed upon them due to their current cash-flow crisis, ensuring they have been unable to exercise their right to sign the left-sided defender on a permanent basis.
Clement confirmed he expects a "busy" end to the transfer window, with the club still working to bring Colombian winger Oscar Cortes in on an initial loan deal from French Ligue 1 side Lens with an option to buy in the summer. He could become the third January arrival following Fabio Silva and Mohamed Diomande.