Brazilian full-back Jefte has reportedly gone AWOL amid transfer interest from Rangers - with current club Apoel Nicosia revealing they haven't heard from the player for FIVE days.

The 20-year-old, who is currently on loan at the Cypriot outfit from Fluminense, emerged as a target for the Ibrox side last week as manager Philippe Clement continues his search for a new left-back amid uncertainty over the futures of Ridvan Yilmaz and Borna Barisic.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claimed a deal was in place, with Jefte expected to put pen to paper on a long-term contract until June 2027. However, things have gone quiet in recent days and an APOEL spokesperson has now informed the Rangers Review that they've not seen the player since last Thursday and haven't received a contract from his parent club or Rangers.