Rangers Europa League draw details: Possible opponents, new format, fixture dates and key information
Rangers are gearing up for a return to the Europa League this season following their Champions League elimination at the hands of Dynamo Kyiv on Tuesday night.
Philippe Clement’s side will drop straight into the group stages of Europe’s second tier competition and will be among the top seeds courtesy of their club coefficient - boosted by their run to the Europa League final two years ago. However, the Ibrox club can still be drawn against fellow pot one sides as part of a newly revised format for the 2024/25 campaign.
How does the revised Europa League format work?
Similarly to the Champions League, the Europa League will now feature 36 teams in a single league table, with each side paired against two opponents from each of the four pots, playing a total of eight games, home and away. Each club will face a maximum of two opponents from any other country.
Loading....
The top EIGHT in the table will advance directly to the round of 16, while the teams finishing ninth to 24th will contest the knockout round playoffs. From there the winners of each tie will progress to the last-16. Teams finishing 25th and below will crash out of European competition.
As things stand, that means Rangers could be locked in a Battle of Britain clash against either Manchester United or Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham Hotspur.
When is the Europa League group phase draw?
The Europa League group phase draw is scheduled to take place at UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon on Friday, August 30 when Rangers will discover their opponents.
Who are Rangers possible opponents?
Rangers are one of 17 clubs who have qualified for the group phase. The remaining teams will be known following the conclusion of the Champions League and Europa League play-off rounds. Here’s a full list of possible teams who could come to Hampden, and what nations they’re from.
POT 1
POT 1 or 2
POT 2
POT TBD
What are the key Europa League fixture dates?
The vast majority of Europa League fixtures will primarily be held on Thursday evenings, with the exception of a limited number of Matchday One fixtures scheduled on Wednesday, September 25.
2024
2025
- Matchday 7 - January 23
- Matchday 8 - January 30
- Play-off round - February 13 & 20
- Round of 16 - March 6 & 13
- Quarter-Finals - April 10 & 17
- Semi-Finals - May 1 & 8
- Final - May 21
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.