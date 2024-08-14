Jack Butland of Rangers is seen at full time | Getty Images

Rangers will be among the top seeds in Pot 1 of the Europa League group stage draw thanks to their club coefficient

Rangers are gearing up for a return to the Europa League this season following their Champions League elimination at the hands of Dynamo Kyiv on Tuesday night.

Philippe Clement’s side will drop straight into the group stages of Europe’s second tier competition and will be among the top seeds courtesy of their club coefficient - boosted by their run to the Europa League final two years ago. However, the Ibrox club can still be drawn against fellow pot one sides as part of a newly revised format for the 2024/25 campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How does the revised Europa League format work?

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Similarly to the Champions League, the Europa League will now feature 36 teams in a single league table, with each side paired against two opponents from each of the four pots, playing a total of eight games, home and away. Each club will face a maximum of two opponents from any other country.

Loading....

The top EIGHT in the table will advance directly to the round of 16, while the teams finishing ninth to 24th will contest the knockout round playoffs. From there the winners of each tie will progress to the last-16. Teams finishing 25th and below will crash out of European competition.

As things stand, that means Rangers could be locked in a Battle of Britain clash against either Manchester United or Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham Hotspur.

When is the Europa League group phase draw?

The Europa League group phase draw is scheduled to take place at UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon on Friday, August 30 when Rangers will discover their opponents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who are Rangers possible opponents?

Rangers are one of 17 clubs who have qualified for the group phase. The remaining teams will be known following the conclusion of the Champions League and Europa League play-off rounds. Here’s a full list of possible teams who could come to Hampden, and what nations they’re from.

POT 1

POT 1 or 2

POT 2

POT TBD

What are the key Europa League fixture dates?

The vast majority of Europa League fixtures will primarily be held on Thursday evenings, with the exception of a limited number of Matchday One fixtures scheduled on Wednesday, September 25.

2024

Matchday 1 - September 25/26

Matchday 2 - October 3

Matchday 3 - October 24

Matchday 4 - November 7

Matchday 5 - November 28

Matchday 6 - December 12

2025

Matchday 7 - January 23

Matchday 8 - January 30

Play-off round - February 13 & 20

Round of 16 - March 6 & 13

Quarter-Finals - April 10 & 17

Semi-Finals - May 1 & 8

Final - May 21