UEFA have confirmed Rangers will play in their traditional all-blue kit during the Europa League final in Seville next week.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side will wear their home shirt, but with blue shorts and socks instead of the usual white and black for domestic fixtures.

Fans had feared that a potential kit clash with opponents Eintracht Frankfurt would force the Ibrox club into a change of kit, with several supporters left wondering if their brand new orange third strip for season 2022/23 would be used instead.

Rangers fans during a UEFA Europa League Semi-Final match againstd Red Bull Leipzig at Ibrox. They will be heading to Seville in their thousands for the final. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

However, that is not required and Rangers will be able to wear their main colours for the May 18 showpiece.

The Rangers goalkeeper - most likely Allan McGregor - will wear an all-yellow kit.

Frankfurt will compete in their all-white third strip, ensuring that match officials will be in black.

UEFA have also revealed that Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic will take charge of the final in the Andalusian capital.

The 42-year-old has been named as the man in the middle for nine Champions League matches this season, including the quarter-final second leg between Bayern Munich and Villareal.

Vincic, a match official since 2010, is no stranger to Rangers after making his first Ibrox appearance in August to officiate their Champions League qualifer against Swedish outfit Malmo, a game they lost 2-1 to complete a 4-2 aggregate exit.

He was also in charge of the Gers’ 1-0 win over Legia Warsaw in August 2019.

Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic will take charge of the Europa League final between Rangers and Eintracht Frankfurt. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

This will be Vincic’s third European final after acting as a fourth official at last year’s Europa League final, and as an additional referee at the final in 2017.

He has already dished out 88 yellow cards and five red cards in 29 outings this season.