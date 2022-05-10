The brand new design has been greeted with mixed reactions from fans

Rangers and Castore have released a brand new orange third kit for the start of the 2022/23 season, with the design prompting a mixed response from supporters.

The reigning Scottish champions dropped a teaser of the new kit on social media last night, which was met with huge support and excitement.

The “sizzling” combination of orange, navy and white consists of dark blue/navy trims on the shoulder and under the sleeve. Dark blue/navy shorts will go with the top and they will have an orange trim down the side.

The strip features a modern v-neck collar and “a return to our classic Rangers scroll crest”, while it’s “sublimely lightweight and breathable fabric is perfect for warmer temperatures.”

However, it also has back of shirt sponsor SportemonGo printed on the back just days after the comapny ceased trading.

The club will announce a new sponsor for that area of the kit shortly and have confirmed the Rangers Store will offer fans “the complimentary option” to have new branding applied to this area, when we announce our new 22/23 season back of shirt partner within the coming weeks.”

Rangers are expecting the new kit to be in “huge demand” ahead of the Europa League and Scottish Cup finals later this month.

Supporters have been urged to move quickly to place their orders online by 12pm this Thursday to ensure they receive the new top in time for both games.

There was brief speculation that Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s could wear the kit during the Europa League final in Seville but there was no official announcement made by the club.

Rangers players celebrate during their Europa League knockout round play-off tie success against Borussia Dortmund last month. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Rangers also revealed last week the season ticket renewal period had been pushed back to allow fans to finance a trip to the Andalusian capital next week.

The new design has been greeted with mixed views from fans.

One supporter said: “Nice, clean, simple, classy! AND available in long sleeve (even online)”

Another added: “It’s really nice. Looks like a training top a tad though.”

Others were severely underwhelmed and pointed the finger at kit manufacturer Castore.

One fan commented: “Castore has to be one of the most boring kit makers out there! What a disappointment this top is! Zero effort, zero imagination, just because it’s orange doesn’t mean we’re gonna like it!”

Another posted: “How long did it take you to come up with this one?”

A third person said: “You got my hopes up. When will you let the fans design the third kit? Guaranteed they are better than anything Castore produce.”

While a fourth added: “Honestly guys, you have rushed this out to cash in on the surge towards Seville... And it shows.”

One supporter had hoped for a similar design to the retro orange and blue striped adidas kit worn during the 1993/94 season.