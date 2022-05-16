Giovanni van Bronckhorst and his first-team squad will bid to secure European silverware for the first time since 1972 on Wednesday

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers have touched down in Seville ahead of the Europa League final against Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday evening.

Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst and his first-team squad boarded their flight from Glasgow Airport earlier this afternoon as they departed a wet and blustery Scotland for the Spanish sunshine in Andalusia.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is the start of an epic week for the Light Blues as they prepare for back-to-back cup finals in the space of just three days.

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

100,000 fans are estimated to arrive in Spain over the coming days as Rangers target their first European trophy in 50 years.

Club legend John Greig, who was part of the Rangers side that beat Dynamo Moscow in the 1972 European Cup Winner’s Cup, has travelled with the squad on their charter plane.

The match will mark just the second ever meeting between the Gers and Bundesliga outfit Frankfurt - the Germans running out convincing winners over two legs in the 1960 European Cup semi-final.

Having disposed of Borussia Dortmund (Germany), Red Star Belgrade (Serbia), Braga (Portugal) and RB Leipzig (Germany) in previous rounds, Rangers will be confident of completing a hat-trick of victories against German opposition.

Sporting Director Ross Wilson reckons Europa League Final success would bring many benefits to the football club.

He told Sky Sports: “I think it would be one of the biggest achievements in the club’s history, if not the biggest. Probably the best person to answer that is John Greig, the greatest ever Ranger.

Ryan Kent during Rangers training ahead of next week's Europa League final. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

“We all know what he achieved and if this group of players can, in the future, get the recognition that that man rightly gets then I think that’ll probably sum up what this would mean to Rangers.

“Whether it’s recruitment or just the continued development of this football club, clearly the more investment there is in through the club, the more finances available, the quicker we can progress everything we’re doing (behind the scenes).

“We’ve had fantastic backing from the chairman and the investors across the whole club and clearly Champions League football would continue to support that.

“Obviously, there are some contracts expiring and people will have decisions to make on their own futures as well, but what I do know is this group of players are a united bunch, they’re together and are immensly looking forward to the challenge that awaits us, not only on Wednesday but as Hampden on Saturday.

“It’s a brilliant week to be a Rangers player, it’s a brilliant week to be part of Rangers Football Club and we know hoe excited everyone is to be part of the week ahead.”

Meanwhile, Rangers have announced the funeral details for beloved kitman Jimmy Bell.

Bell, who passed away suddenly earlier this month at the age of 69, was a constant presence at Ibrox for over 30 years and earned cult status amongst supporters.

Tributes left at Ibrox for Rangers kitman Jimmy Bell, who has died aged 69 (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

During his long association with the club, Bell was involved in their 2008 UEFA Cup Final and nine-in-a-row era, alongside darker time such as Rangers’ administration in 2012.

Light Blues players dedicated their Europa League semi-final victory over RB Leipzig to the Gers legend and funeral arrangements have now been released.

A club statement read: “Rangers can today confirm funeral details for our much-loved kitman, Jimmy Bell.

“A private service will take place at Wellington Church, Glasgow at 10am on Friday.