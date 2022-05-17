The final kicks off at 8pm UK time on 18 May

The biggest game in Rangers’ recent history is just around the corner, and thousands of fans will be heading to the Spanish city of Seville to cheer their side on.

The Europa League Final 2022 is a showpiece event, and many more fans will be back home hoping their team can get the job done against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Ahead of the big game, here’s what you need to know about how to watch the match and if there are any tickets available..

When is the UEFA Europa League Final 2022?

Oliver Glasner, Head Coach of Eintracht Frankfurt (L) and Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Manager of Rangers. Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers FC meet in the UEFA Europa League final on May 18,2022 at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in Seville, Spain

The 2022 final takes place on Wednesday, 18 May 2022, with kick off being at 8pm UK time.

The match will be played at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium, home of Seville FC, in Spain.

How did both teams reach the final?

As with any European competition, the route to the Europa League Final is a tough journey which requires a team to sometimes travel to nearly every corner of the continent.

For Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers, this is no exception.

Highlights for the ‘Gers were beating former European champions Borussia Dortmund and seeing out Red Bull Leipzig in the semi-finals.

The semi final second leg at Ibrox is one which will live long in the memory of Rangers fans everywhere, as their side ran out 3-1 winners to seal their place in the final.

Eintracht Frankfurt had an equally impressive route to Seville, with the German side defeating Spanish giants Barcelona in the quarter final before edging out West Ham United in the semi-finals.

What is the format of the Europa League final?

Rangers fans gather at Glasgow airport as they depart Scotland ahead of the Europa League final on May 17

If the score is equal at the end of normal time, two 15-minute periods of extra time are played. If one of the teams scores more goals than the other during extra time, that team is declared the winner.

If the score is still equal after extra time, the winners are determined by kicks from the penalty mark.

Are there tickets left for the final?

Rangers fans have snapped up 18,000 tickets for the final, and this will be the only allocation the club will be given.

People without tickets have been urged not to travel to Seville by UEFA.

A UEFA spokesperson said: “Whilst UEFA understands that there will be fans who have been unsuccessful in their application for tickets, fans are strongly advised not to travel to the finals without tickets or purchase tickets on the secondary market.

“In order to maintain the safety and security of fans, ticket holders should be aware that checks will be carried out at the finals and the local authorities in the cities will take action against the unauthorised resale of tickets.”

Can I watch it on TV?

Many fans will be looking to watch the final either at home, around with friends/families or in the pub.

This is because the match will be shown live on BT Sports on TV, online and through the app for free, meaning that you don’t need a BT subscription to watch.