The Gers will also face Braga, Genk and Ferencvaros in the League Stage

After Wednesday night’s humiliating Champions League exit against Club Brugge, Rangers now prepare for a competition they have thrived in recently, the Europa League. It will be the sixth time in seven years the Govan side have competed in the tournament.

Despite the Europa League generally being known as Europe’s secondary competition, the league stage involves some huge teams across Europe this season. English giants, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest will be playing Europa League football this year, as well as fellow former European Cup winners Feyenoord, Porto, FCSB and Red Star Belgrade.

As Russell Martin prepares for his first ever Europa League campaign, here’s a look at what Rangers fans can look forward to in their eight upcoming European fixtures, following the draw in Monaco:

Who will Rangers play in the League Phase of the Europa League?

Despite Rangers’ poor form in recent seasons, the Europa League has been a competition they have consistently performed in, as they’ve progressed from the Group/League stage every season since 2019. It is for this reason that The Gers found themselves in pot one of the draw, perhaps getting slightly more favourable fixtures than their Glasgow rivals.

Also from pot one, Rangers will face Roma and Porto, in what will be the toughest matches of the League Phase. From pot two they will face a familiar opponent in Braga, who the Gers defeated on the road to the final in Seville three years ago. Rangers will also play Hungarian Champions, Ferencvaros for the first time since the 1960 European Cup Winners Cup first round.

Austrian Champions, Sturm Graz and Norwegian outfit, Brann also prepare to welcome the Gers, while Bulgarian Champions, Ludogorets and Belgian giants, Genk make up the eight teams Martin’s men will face.

Where will Rangers play their League Phase fixtures?

The matches against Roma, Braga, Ludogorets and Genk will all be played at Ibrox, however there are some attractive options for Rangers fans if they fancy an away day. Porto’s Estadio do Dragao holds 50,000 fans, with The Gers expected to get a large away allocation.

The location of the match against Sturm Graz is yet to be confirmed as their home stadium currently doesn’t meet UEFA requirements. The Austrian side usually play their home matches at the Merkur Arena but have had to play their qualification ties in Klagenfurt in the south of the country, near the Slovenian border.

Former Celtic striker, Robbie Keane has had a good start to life as Ferencvaros manager, since taking the role in January. His team play at the Ferencvaros Stadion in Budapest, which holds 23,700 fans. Rangers will also face Bergen side, Brann FC on their travels, the Brann Stadion has a capacity of 17,500.

What are the key dates for the League phase?

The dates of the specific games are yet to be announced however it has been disclosed when each match day will take place:

Matchday 1: 24 & 25 September 2025

Matchday 2: 2 October 2025

Matchday 3: 23 October 2025

Matchday 4: 6 November 2025

Matchday 5: 27 November 2025

Matchday 6: 11 December 2025

Matchday 7: 22 January 2026

Matchday 8: 29 January 2026

Should Gers fans be looking this far ahead, the final will take place on May 20th 2026 in Istanbul.