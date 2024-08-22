Martim Neto of SL Benfica | Getty Images

Two Rangers transfer targets have been unveiled, according to reports.

Rangers are eyeing up a double raid of Benfica, according to reports.

The Light Blues are still in the mode of needing to sell to buy but that isn’t stopping rumours from flowing. Latest speculation stems from Portugal and Benfica, where two stars on the Portuguese club’s books are reportedly in Rangers sights.

Ahead of their Champions League league phase campaign, two stars who could leave for Rangers are Tiago Gouveia and Martim Neto. Gouveia currently has clubs in Russia and France tracking him, currently rated at £7m, and they will join Rangers in looking to recruit his versatile winger traits on loan, according to A Bola.

Benfica are only willing to green light an exit though if they can find a replacement for Gouveia. The attacker netted in the 3-0 win over Casa Pia and didn’t shut the door on moving this summer when quizzed about what comes next. He said: "I'm here every day waiting for opportunities. Sometimes it doesn't happen and the frustration is huge."

Another at Benfica claimed to be on the radar according to Portuguese reports is Neto. Portuguese pair Gil Vicente - where the midfielder spent last season - and Farense are also claimed to be looking at a man who plays a deep-lying role.

His only senior Benfica appearance came in the 2021/22 season but pre-season appearances have beckoned this campaign. Rangers have lost experienced pros like John Lundstram and Ryan Jack in the midfield room but Connor Barron has impressed since coming in from Aberdeen.