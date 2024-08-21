James Tavernier, Dujon Sterling and Rabbi Matondo during a Rangers training session | SNS Group

A former Ibrox fan favourite reckons Rabbi Matondo’s potential move to Leeds United must be blocked

Former Ibrox favourite Alan Hutton has presented Rangers manager Philippe Clement with two transfer questions that he must answer correctly before the August 30th deadline.

Following a busy start to the Ibrox club’s summer recruitment drive, things have gone quiet on the the hunt for new signings after the Light Blues’ crushing Champions League exit impacting the Belgian’s plans to hone in on a list of targets. Instead, it’s Europa League group phase football for the Ibrox side for a second successive year.

But with the deadline creeping up in just over a week’s time, Clement will be desperate to bolster his ranks and move some out-of-favour players on in order for their to be movement in the opposite direction. Ianis Hagi and Todd Cantwell are two obvious candidates who could head for pastures new to free up some wages, while winger Rabbi Matondo is another who has been linked with English Championship Leeds United in recent days and could bring in some money to the club.

Hutton, though, explained why he believes the Wales international is one player they CAN'T sell at present. Speaking to BetMGM, he said: “If Rangers lose Rabbi Matondo this summer it would be a huge loss. I know he's not a starter week in, week out, but what he gives you as an impact sub or even as a starter, he has lightning pace and if Rangers let that go, it would be a big mistake.

"Also, who are Rangers then looking at bringing in? You have to replace him as he's a completely different profile to what they already have and he causes major problems. It’s a worrying time for Rangers at the minute because I always feel like I hear speculation about players leaving the club which will weaken their current team, which isn’t ideal.

“Clement has mentioned that he must get people out before he brings anyone in, but I don't think that situation helps, to be quite honest. They're running low when it comes to wingers and having to rely on youth who may not be quite ready yet, so to lose Matondo at this moment would be a mistake and just further weaken the team.”

Rangers interest in Hearts talisman Lawrence Shankland is one transfer rumour that has never quite disappeared and Hutton believes he would be the ideal player to help “lighten the load” on current No.9 Cyriel Dessers, even though he feels a deal should have been completed 12 months ago.

The pundit continued: “Yes, they have to. I think we should have signed him last summer. Shankland has proven now to everybody in Scottish football what he's capable of with the numbers he has been putting up the last few seasons. I think he is the ideal player to lighten the load on Dessers as he's up there pretty much on his own week in, week out.

“Danilo started the game against St Johnstone the other day and he still looks miles off the pace, which is to be expected as he's been out for a long period of time. It's going to take him weeks to get up to speed with first-team football. Having someone in the squad like Lawrence Shankland, who everyone knows is a goal scorer, would definitely help. That being said, I think Dessers has had an excellent start to the season, he has taken his opportunities so far, but we know from past seasons how inconsistent he can be. I’d feel much better if he had some help through the door before the end of the window.”