Rangers 'monitoring' 13-goal attacker as Celtic face Serie A transfer competition

Rangers and Celtic are both preparing for the start of the new Scottish Premiership season

Rangers have been busy on the recruitment front so far this summer. They have brought in the likes of Max Aarons and Thelo Aasgaard to bolster their ranks. The Gers have the chance to sign some more players over the next couple of months.

As for Celtic, they also have the opportunity to further boost their squad. The Hoops won the Scottish Premiership title again last season. They will be eager to pip their Glasgow rivals to top spot once again in the next campaign.

Rangers keeping tabs on Thierno Ballo

According to reporter Florian Plettenberg on X, Rangers are ‘monitoring’ Wolfsberger winger Thierno Ballo in this window. They are being linked with a swoop for the attacker ahead of next term. However, they aren’t the only team in the frame for his signature, with Ajax and Mainz also said to be in the game.

Journalist Plettenberg has posted: “Ajax, Glasgow Rangers and Mainz are monitoring Thierno #Ballo and have made enquiries about the 23-year-old winger from Wolfsberger AC. No decision has been made yet. More teams are keen on him, and a move for Austria’s new international is planned for this summer. Talks are ongoing.”

Ballo, 23, has been on the books at Bayer Leverkusen and Chelsea in the past. He joined the latter in 2018 as a teenager and was a regular at various different youth levels during his time at Stamford Bridge. The Austria international, who has one cap to his name, didn’t play for the first-team of the Blues though.

Instead, he was loaned out to Austria Wien to get some experience under his belt. He then signed for Wolfsberger on a permanent basis and hasn’t looked back since. The Ivory Coast-born man has scored 33 goals in 101 games for the Austrian Bundesliga outfit in all competitions, 13 of which came last season.

Celtic update regarding Evan Ferguson

Celtic-linked Evan Ferguson has emerged on the radar of Roma, Fabrizio Romano has claimed. The striker is facing an uncertain future at Brighton and Hove Albion at this moment in time. He was loaned out to West Ham back in January but is now back at the AMEX Stadium.

Romano has shared on X: “Evan Ferguson, one of the options under consideration at AS Roma for new striker position. AS Roma are informed on details of deal with Brighton open to potential exit.”

Brighton boss Fabian Hiurzeler has previously said: “I’m OK he’s in our squad, and really happy he’s in our squad and want to keep working with him. But it’s important to discuss with him what’s important for the individual development of the player. That’s the main thing – we want to develop the players, help them.

“Then we see what makes sense for the player in the next six months – what makes sense for the club – then we make a decision all together. I felt in the conversations I’ve had with Evan that he only wants to play. That’s his main thing, no matter if it’s here or for another club.”