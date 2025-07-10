Rangers 'considering' move for EFL attacker along with Wrexham and Norwich City

Rangers are in the hunt for some more new signings this summer

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers boss Russell Martin is looking to put his own stamp on the squad with some reinforcements. The Gers finished 2nd in the table last season and will be hoping to pip rivals Celtic to top spot next time around. Martin, who has most recently worked at Southampton, was picked as their replacement for Philippe Clement.

The Glasgow outfit have the chance to bring in some more new faces over the next couple of months. They also have the opportunity to let some players head out the exit door as well if needed. That would help free up space and funds to pave the way for additions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers linked with Josh Windass reunion

According to The Star, Rangers are ‘considering’ a move for Sheffield Wednesday attacker Josh Windass. The Gers are being linked with a swoop to re-sign the player this summer. However, they face strong competition from other teams for his services.

The report suggests that Wrexham, Derby County, Norwich City and Coventry City are in the frame for his signature as well. Some unnamed teams in Germany are also said to be keen. His future at Hillsborough is up in the air at this moment in time.

Windass, 31, played for Rangers from 2016 to 2018. They snapped him up as a youngster from Accrington Stanley and he went on to score 19 goals in 73 games during his time in Scotland. He then left for Wigan Athletic before linking up with Sheffield Wednesday. The Hull-born man has since become a key player for the Owls and fired 13 goals last term.

Will Rangers re-sign Josh Windass from Sheffield Wednesday?

It remains to be seen whether Rangers will lodge an offer for Windass at Sheffield Wednesday. He has a year left on his deal with the Yorkshire outfit. If he joined the Gers, he would give them more competition and depth up top.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Regarding his situation, he has told The Star: “You never know in football. I don’t want to touch too much on that situation at the minute, I just want to enjoy the goal I’ve scored. I’ve really enjoyed my time here so I’m looking forward to seeing what happens in the summer… The games we’ve had, the moments I’ve had at this club. Obviously there’s been a couple of bad ones every now and then, but in terms of wearing the Sheffield Wednesday shirt, it was always a huge, huge honour.”

Meanwhile, he said on the Open Goal podcast recently: “I’ve been there five years now which is obviously a long time but I’ve enjoyed it. I’m the top scorer now for the club this century which is a record I wanted to get… The lads were trying to get me it. I went a few games without a goal and I didn’t think I was going to get it. I scored from a yard out at Watford (in the final game of the season) and I was buzzing.”

He added: “I’ve got another year but we’ll see (what happens).”