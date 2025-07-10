Rangers and Celtic both have the chance to bring in some new signings this summer

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers will be looking to challenge Celtic for top spot next season. The Gers have turned to Russell Martin as their permanent replacement for Phillipe Clement. They will be hoping that the former Southampton man can bring the good times back to Ibrox.

As for the Hoops, they will be eager to keep their dominance in the Scottish Premiership going for as long as possible. Brendan Rodgers will also want to his team progress further in Europe if they can. Both Glasgow clubs are able to bring in some new players this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers eye Samuel Edozie

According to reporter Nizaar Kinsella on X, Rangers have seen an initial offer for Southampton winger Samuel Edozie 'rejected' by the Saints. The Gers are said to have a 'long-term' interest in the attacker. Other teams are expected to join the race for his signature as well.

Edozie, 22, spent time at Millwall as a youngster before moving up north to join Manchester City. He was a regular at various different youth levels during his days at the Etihad Stadium. The ex-England youth international joined his current club back in 2022.

He has since made 63 appearances in all competitions for Southampton and has scored six goals. The forward helped them gain promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs under Martin back in 2024 after they beat Leeds United in the final at Wembley. However, he was loaned out to Anderlecht in the last campaign after seeing his game time dry up in the top flight.

After signing for the Saints in 2022, he said: “I’m very excited. It’s a great club – a club that likes to play young players, so it’s a very attractive club to come to. I used to play with Roméo [Lavia] and Gavin [Bazunu], and they’ve both played a lot, so it’s definitely something at my age in my career that I just want to play as much first-team football as possible. If I’ve got a chance of that here then it’s a great opportunity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic injury update regarding Stephen Welsh

Celtic defender Stephen Welsh may need surgery on his shoulder, according to Rodgers. The centre-back had to go off against Cork City for the Hoops in their pre-season friendly on Tuesday. They won 2-1 after goals by Luke McCowan and Colby Donovan.

Speaking afterwards, Rodgers shared this injury update: "He's done his shoulder again. It's the fourth time it's popped out. You know when it keeps coming out like that, there's the possibility of an operation so he has to have a wee think about that. By the time the physios got on, it had popped back in but the pain was too sore so we took him off."

Welsh has been on the books of Celtic for his whole career to date and has played 68 matches altogether, finding the net on four occasions. He was given the green light to join Mechelen on a temporary basis in the last January transfer window to get some minutes under his belt. The ex-Scotland youth international went on to play 17 games during his time in Belgium before heading back to Celtic Park.