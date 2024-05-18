A former Rangers loan man looks set to secure a move away from his current club this summer.

A new Championship club are said to be interested in a deal to sign a former Rangers star. Sheffield United were relegated from the Premier League without a trace, failing to meet the standard of the English top flight from minute one this season.

The Blades will finish bottom of the Premier League, and they will start their Championship season of next with minus two points due to financial breaches. Ahead of next season, Blades boss Chris Wilder has promised a squad rebuild, and he will oversee that rebuild once again on a budget.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We're not going to have an open chequebook and we have to be really smart with this,” said Wilder. “We're going to have to use the loan market again, which I feel we can do. “We'll be one of the outstanding clubs in the Championship for young players to come to. We'll make sure we don't overuse that system, but it's important. We've had gems in Dean Henderson, Morgan Gibbs-White, James McAtee and Tommy Doyle in the past, and if we get one of two of those pedigree of players in on loan, that will give us an extra boost."

Amid those comments, TeamTalk have reported that Sheffield United are interested in a deal to land former Rangers man Joe Worrall. Worrall has spent the second half of this season on loan with Besiktas, and it remains unclear whether the Turkish outfit will move to keep him.