Rangers must submit 'fairytale offer' to land 20-goal 'beast' as boss sends clear transfer warning
Rangers have been warned that it would take a “fairytale offer” to sign Maccabi Tel Aviv strike target Dor Turgeman this summer.
The 21-year-old hitman remains a top target for Light Blues boss Russell Martin as he looks to bolster his frontline options before the competitive season gets underway.
Turgeman has reportedly already made his stance clear over a potential exit with the Scottish Premiership named as his preferred destination - but there has been little development made in recent weeks.
An asking price of £5million has been floated amid various reports that a bid of around had been tabled by the Light Blues.
However, speaking after Maccabi’s friendly win over Hapoel Ironi Rishon LeZion at the weekend, boss Zarko Lazetic hinted that it will take a significant sum to land Turgeman.
“He is a football beast, only a fairytale offer would tempt the club to sell the player,” the Serbian admitted on Sport1. “£4million will not be enough.”
Turgeman movement will depend on Ibrox exits
Turgeman notched 20 goals and six assists last season, with his impressive tally putting Rangers on high alert. Any potential move could depend on letting one or both of Cyriel Dessers and Hamza Igamane leave the club.
Rangers have added eight new faces so far this window, as well as welcoming back four loan players.
Martin will make his European dugout debut on Tuesday when Greek side Panathinaikos visit Ibrox for the first leg of their crucial Champions League second round qualifier.
