The 21-year-old hitman remains a top target for Light Blues boss Russell Martin

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers have been warned that it would take a “fairytale offer” to sign Maccabi Tel Aviv strike target Dor Turgeman this summer.

The 21-year-old hitman remains a top target for Light Blues boss Russell Martin as he looks to bolster his frontline options before the competitive season gets underway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Turgeman has reportedly already made his stance clear over a potential exit with the Scottish Premiership named as his preferred destination - but there has been little development made in recent weeks.

An asking price of £5million has been floated amid various reports that a bid of around had been tabled by the Light Blues.

However, speaking after Maccabi’s friendly win over Hapoel Ironi Rishon LeZion at the weekend, boss Zarko Lazetic hinted that it will take a significant sum to land Turgeman.

“He is a football beast, only a fairytale offer would tempt the club to sell the player,” the Serbian admitted on Sport1. “£4million will not be enough.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Turgeman movement will depend on Ibrox exits

Turgeman notched 20 goals and six assists last season, with his impressive tally putting Rangers on high alert. Any potential move could depend on letting one or both of Cyriel Dessers and Hamza Igamane leave the club.

Rangers have added eight new faces so far this window, as well as welcoming back four loan players.

Martin will make his European dugout debut on Tuesday when Greek side Panathinaikos visit Ibrox for the first leg of their crucial Champions League second round qualifier.