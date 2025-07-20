Rangers are preparing for the start of the new 2025/26 Scottish Premiership season

Rangers turned to Russell Martin as their permanent replacement for Philippe Clement earlier this summer following Barry Ferguson’s spell in caretaker charge. The former MK Dons, Swansea City and Southampton man had a spell at Ibrox during his playing days. He will be eager to show what he can do in the dugout at Ibrox now.

It has been a busy summer so far on the recruitment front for the Gers. They have delved into the market to bring in the likes of Joe Rothwell, Max Aarons and Thelo Aasgaard to bolster their ranks, among others. The Glasgow giants have the chance to sign some more players over the coming weeks.

Rangers verdict delivered regarding Xavier Mbuyamba

Rangers have been linked with a move for FC Volendam defender Xavier Mbuyamba. The 23-year-old was said to be on Celtic’s radar back in 2023 along with Watford. However, a switch to Celtic Park didn’t materialise for him a couple of years ago and he stayed put.

Mbuyamba, who is a former Holland youth international, has recently helped his current club win promotion back to the Eredivisie. They won the second tier title and are now gearing up for life back in the top flight. He has been compared to Virgil van Dijk in the past.

Volendam risk losing one of their most prized assets in this window. His contract expires in June next year meaning they could see him depart for free if they don’t cash in on him now or in January, assuming he doesn’t pen an extension anytime soon.

His teammate and skipper Hank Veerman has backed him to get a big move in the future. He has told EPSN, via the Daily Record: "I would absolutely love for him to make it. He works hard every day and has made a huge difference in recent seasons. That deserves a good transfer, and I hope he gets it."

Would Xavier Mbuyamba suit Rangers?

Rangers could view Mbuyamba as someone to boost their defensive department. He is young and has potential to get better down the line. If he joined, he would give them more competition and depth at the back.

The Dutchman had a spell at Barcelona from 2019 to 2020. He also had a stint at Chelsea shortly afterwards before heading back home to Holland. The Maastricht-born man joined Volendam back in 2022 and hasn’t looked back since.

Mbuyamba said in an interview back in 2022: “Many people think that Chelsea to FC Volendam is a step down, but I see it as a step up. I go from U23 football to the Eredivisie. If I play a lot, I can develop well. That’s it really. There was interest from Eredivisie clubs, and I had a very good feeling here.

“For my development, I chose FC Barcelona. I learned a lot there. I actually wanted to go straight to Chelsea, but they got a transfer ban. Then I went the following year. There I experienced a lot and developed myself. I want to play one, two, three seasons here. As soon as I’m ready, I’ll hopefully make the step to the top of the Eredivisie.”