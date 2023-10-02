Rangers have parted ways with Michael Beale after a lacklustre start to the season has resulted in fans losing patience with the boss.

The sacking of Rangers manager Michael Beale has prompted discussion online from Gers supporters as to the running of their much-loved club.

The overwhelming majority of fans appear to share the belief that the manager's dismissal was needed after an underwhelming start to the season left the side seven points behind league leaders Celtic with a 3-1 home loss to Aberdeen the final straw for Beale.

The 43-year-old managed to 10 months in the hot seat at Ibrox after replacing Giovanni van Bronckhorst last November. Beale's backroom team have also seen their contracts terminated as club legend Steven Davis takes over on a temporary basis.

Michael Beale has been dismissed as Rangers manager. (Image: Getty Images)

One X user said: "I’ve been critical of Beale for a while and whilst I’m relieved he’s been removed as manager it’s never nice seeing someone lose their job. Beale is a decent guy who clearly has an affiliation with the club and with Scotland. He wasn’t cut out to be manager but wish him well."

Another added: "Ultimately this is the right decision, however the fact we are in this position again, less than a year after sacking Gio is not a good look for the board. They are on the thinnest of ice with the support & need to get every decision right going forward."

Others poured scorn on Beale's attitude in recent weeks but outlined that a lack of success could be down to the club's running as much as the manager's ability.

One social media user said: "For such a highly regarded coach it’s been wild how unorganised and lost the team have looked from pretty much the first game of pre-season. Chopping and changing things every other game. Completely undone by his own recruitment. Leaves a real mess to be cleaned up."

One Facebook commenter told GlasgowWorld that they believed the problem of recent Rangers results rested largely with the players and feared that Beale could be another scapegoat for the stars.

They wrote: "I just don't get this when managers get sacked - is it not down to the players for not playing at their best? My God, they are paid enough to get on with the job."