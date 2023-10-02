Next Rangers manager favourite ‘interested’ in speaking to Ibrox club

Rangers are in the hunt for a new manager after parting company with Michael Beale

Kevin Muscat is reportedly keen on the Rangers job. The former Australia international is currently in charge of Yokohama F. Marinos in Japan.

According to talkSPORT, the 50-year-old is ‘very interested’ in returning to Ibrox as manager. He spent a year with the Scottish giants during his playing days and is the bookies’ favourite for the vacancy at the moment.

Rangers have a big decision to make on who to bring in as their new boss. They have fallen behind rivals Celtic over recent times and will be eager to bridge the gap.

Muscat, who was born in Crawley, was a defender back in the day and made 611 appearances before hanging up his boots. As well as playing for the Gers, he had spells at Crystal Palace, Wolves and Millwall.

He then delved into the coaching world at Melbourne Victory under Jim Magilton and former Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou before landing the top job in 2013. The former Australia international then spent six years in charge of the A-League side and won 49.07% of matchs in charge.

Muscat guided the Dark Blues to the Championship twice before heading out the exit door after six years in 2019. He subsequently moved back over to England shortly after for a stint in Belgium at Sint-Truidense.

However, his tenure at the Daio Wasabi Stayen Stadium didn’t go to plan and he has sacked after just 12 games. Japan then came calling and he has been in charge at Yokohama F. Marinos since July 2021.