Rangers are in the Europa League this season and fans will be travelling abroad.

Rangers will be taking to the continent later this month when their Europa League campaign kicks off.

The Light Blues were eliminated from the Champions League at the third qualifying round stage but they now linger in a tournament they know well, having reached the final in 2022. And there’s plenty big games ahead in the revamped group phase, including tussles with Tottenham and Man Utd.

On top of that, there will be three trips abroad, to Malmo, Olympiacos and Nice. Fans will already be scrambling for routes to the games via the likes of Glasgow and Edinburgh Airport, but there’s an alternative path.

Manchester Airport have put out a reminder for Rangers fans of the paths they offer. Take a look at the airport’s descriptions of the matches, including one famed for Zlatan Ibrahimovic and another’s must-see attraction.

Malmö – September 26th

“Philippe Clement’s men are in Europa League action this season, and their first away trip is to Swedish side Malmö. The city of Malmö is just over the border from the Danish capital Copenhagen, and is only half an hour away from its airport by train. You can fly to Copenhagen from Manchester with no fewer than four airlines – easyJet, Ryanair, Norwegian and SAS Scandinavian. Malmö is the birthplace of legendary striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic and its most famous landmark is the ‘Turning Torso’, a 54-storey twisted skyscraper.”

Olympiacos – November 7th

“Greek giants Olympiacos play their home games in Piraeus, near Athens – and you can fly directly to Athens from Manchester with Aegean Airlines, easyJet or Jet2.com. When visiting Greece’s capital, a trip to its ancient Acropolis is an absolute must – many of its surviving buildings have stood for almost two and a half thousand years.”

Nice – November 28th

“Nice is at the heart of the French Riviera, and although November is a bit late for topping up your tan, Gers fans will nonetheless enjoy exploring the city’s waterfront and Old Town. easyJet flies from Manchester to Nice directly, with flights available in the week of the game from only £109pp return.*” (Prices quoted correct at time of publication).