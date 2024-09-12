Former Rangers forward eyes SPFL comeback after life threatening accident abroad

Dapo Mebude is targeting a return to Scottish football. | Getty Images

Dapo Mebude was hospitalised earlier this year but claims the accident has given him a new mindset as he targets a return to Scotland

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Rangers academy prospect Dapo Mebude is seeking a return to Scottish football nearly three years on from his Ibrox exit.

Mebude moved to Glasgow from London when he was just 10-years-old and signed his first professional contract seven years later in 2018. He was described by the Daily Record at the time a "diminutive striker" who was "highly-rated within Ibrox" and that he was "known for his lightening quick pace as well as his obvious finishing ability and is a handful for defenders with his trickery.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mebude was capped at various Scotland age groups ranging from U17 to U21 but was limited to just one first team appearance for the Light Blues in May 2019, which came during a 2-1 defeat to Kilmarnock under Steven Gerrard.

After struggling with injuries, Mebude was given his chance to shine during a loan move with Queen of the South in the Scottish Championship and managed two goals in 11 appearances before leaving on a free to join English side Watford.

Mebude never played for the Hornets and after scoring just two goals in a 25-game loan spell at AFC Wimbledon was moved on to Beligan side KV Oostende in 2022. However, his life changed completely earlier this year in January when was hospitalised during a freak car crash in Belgium.

The Courier reported that he had to be cut from his vehicle and required emergency surgery on his chest before spending five days in a coma.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before leaving Oostende at the end of last season, Mebude told the outlet: “I feel like I’ve got a new mindset now.

“Life can be taken away from you at any time and your career is short. So, I’m really excited to get back playing and fulfilling the potential I believe I’ve got.”

Mebude was pictured on trial with Livingston back in July but now finds himself training with fellow Championship side Dunfermline Athletic as manager James McPake looks to bolster his squad options.

McPake said: “ “Dapo Mebude is in on trial. “He has trained with us for the last couple of days. We are still looking (for signings).”