It has been a busy month of transfer activity in Scotland with Rangers, Celtic, St Mirren and Partick Thistle all completing business

As the January transfer window slams shut, Scottish clubs across the country have concluded business until the summer, with Rangers, Celtic, St Mirren, Partick Thistle and Glasgow City all conducting deals over the last four weeks.

GlasgowWorld takes a look at all the transfer incomings and outgoings at the five Glasgow-based clubs:

RANGERS

INS: James Sands (loan, New York City), John Souttar (pre-contract, Hearts), Amad Diallo (loan, Manchester United), Mateusz Zukowski (undisclosed fee, Lechia Gdansk), Aaron Ramsey (loan, Juventus)

OUTS: Jermain Defoe (released), Stephen Kelly (loan, Salford City), Josh McPake (loan, Tranmere Rovers), Kai Kennedy (loan, Hamilton Accies), Ben Williamson (loan, Raith Rovers), Juninho Bacuna (undisclosed fee, Birmingham City), Jake Hastie (loan, Linfield), Brandon Barker (released)

Rangers began the month by selling academy graduate Nathan Patterson to Premier League outfit Everton for a club-record fee worth £16million.

Nathan Patterson, Everton Image: everton/twitter

Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst moved swiftly to add his first addition of the month with US international James Sands arriving on an 18-month loan deal from New York City with an option-to-clause as part of the deal.

The Light Blues secured the pre-contract signing of Hearts defender John Souttar, with the 25-year-old moving to Ibrox in the summer.

The Jambos knocked back two bids from the Scottish champions to try and entice Souttar to Ibrox in January.

Cedric Itten returned from his loan spell with Bundesliga new boys Greuther Furth following the departure of veteran frontman Jermain Defoe.

Failed summer signing Juninho Bacuna departed for English Championship side Birmingham City on the same day highly-rated Manchester United youngster Amad Diallo signed on loan from Manchester United.

Diallo outlined his talent with an impressive debut against Ross County on Saturday.

Winger Brandon Barker was released by mutual consent on deadline day with Polish right-back Mateusz Zukowski sealing a three-and-a-half-year deal from Lechia Gdansk.

Aaron Ramsey pictured at Ibrox Stadium after sealing a loan move to Rangers from Juventus. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

However the marquee signing of the month in Scottish football arrived in the closing hours of the window as Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey finalised a stunning six-month loan move to the Gers.

Several of the club’s youngsters were farmed out on loan to gain more first-team experience, but centre-back Jack Simpson failed to secure a loan switch in time before the midnight deadline.

CELTIC

INS: Daizen Maeda (loan, Yokohama F. Marinos), Yosuke Ideguchi (approx £850,000, Gamba Osaka), Reo Hatate (approx £1.4m , Kawasaki Frontale), Johnny Kenny (£125,000, Sligo Rovers), Matt O’Riley (approx £1.5m, MK Dons)

OUTS: Liam Shaw (loan, Motherwell), Leigh Griffiths (released), Conor Hazard (loan, HJK Helsinki), Lee O’Connor (undisclosed fee, Tranmere Rovers), Osaze Urhoghide (loan, KV Oostende), Adam Montgomery (loan, Aberdeen), Kerr McInroy (loan, Ayr United)

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou was determined to complete his transfer business early in the window as the Australian was thrilled to capture three of his main transfer targets on the eve of the window officially opening as Japanese trio Daizen Maeda, Yosuke Ideguchi and Reo Hatate checked in at Parkhead.

Reo Hatate, Daizen Maeda and Yosuke Ideguchi have settled well and are working on the language barrier. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Striker Maeda joined on a six-month loan deal from Yokohama F. Marinos, but the Hoops are obligated to buy for a fee in the region of £1.6million, while midfielder Ideguchi left Gamba Osaka and utility man Hatate completed a switch from Kawaski Frontale, with both players signing four-and-a-half-year deals.

Sligo Rovers striker Johnny Kenny moved to Parkhead in a £125,000 deal as Celtic fought off competition from Premiership rivals Hibs for the 18-year-old’s signature.

Striker Leigh Griffiths was the most high-profile January departure on the same day back-up goalkeeper Scott Bain penned a contract extension until the summer of 2024.

O'Riley will wear the No 33 shirt at Celtic.

Deadline Day at Parkhead was somewhat quieter than their rivals across the city, with fringe players Osaze Urhoghide, Adam Montgomery and Kerr McInroy all completing loan moves.

Transfer talks between Celtic and Dutch side Fortuna Sittard over midfielder Ismaila Soro broke down after both clubs failed to agree the fee in the option-to-buy part of the deal.

Flop £5m Greek goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas and misfit striker Albian Ajeti could still leave Celtic with the deadlines in other European countries open beyond January.

ST MIRREN

INS: Alex Greive (undisclosed fee, Birkenhead United), Jordan Jones (loan, Wigan Athletic), Alex Gogic (loan, Hibernian)

OUTS: Joshua Jack (loan, Albion Rovers), Cammy MacPherson (undisclosed fee, St Johnstone), Lewis Jamieson (loan, Clyde), Peter Urminsky (loan, Stenhousemuir), Kyle McAllister (loan, Partick Thistle), Kristian Dennis (undisclosed fee, Carlisle United), Jamie McGrath (undisclosed fee, Wigan Athletic)

Transfer activity in Paisley took a while to warm up with 20-year-old striker Joshua Jack moving to League Two Albion Rovers on loan the only noteworthy business by the Paisley club during the first fortnight of the window.

The month was centred around the future of Republic of Ireland midfielder Jamie McGrath and whether he would remain a Buddies player until the summer amid increased speculation.

Jamie McGrath in action for Republic of Ireland against Serbia last month. (Photo by Oisin Keniry/Getty Images)

New Zealander Alex Greive arrived from Birkenhead United with academy product Cammy MacPherson returning to St Johnstone on a permanent basis after spending the first half of the campaign at McDiarmid Park on loan.

Hibernian midfielder Alex Gogic also arrived on a temporary move and with the clock ticking down, Saints decided to cash in on star man Jamie McGrath after accepting an offer from promotion-chasing Wigan.

PARTICK THISTLE

INS: Robbie Crawford (undisclosed, Motherwell), Kyle McAllister (loan, St Mirren), Alex Jakubiak (loan, Dundee)

OUTS: Shea Gordon (loan, Queen of the South), Harry Stone (end of loan), Jake Hastie (end of loan), Zak Rudden (loan, Dundee)

A frustrating start to January saw Ian McCall miss out on two signing targets but the Partick Thistle boss has added Robbie Crawford to his squad on a permanent six-month contract after the midfielder left Motherwell.

Contract extensions were signed by goalkeeper Jamie Sneddon and centre-back Tunji Akinola as both players extended their stay at Firhill until the summer of 2023.

Winger Jake Hastie returned to parent club Rangers after failing to make an impact during his time with the Jags, while back-up shot-stopper Harry Stone had his season-long loan deal from Hearts cut short due to a lack of game-time.

Shea Gordon moved to Championship rivals Queen of the South but the most noteworthy business saw in-demand striker Zak Rudden agree a pre-contract with Premiership side Dundee.

However, Dark Blues manager James McPake was persistent in his attempt to bring the Scotland Under-21 international to Dens Park in January and he got his wish with Rudden joining on loan initially before a permanent move in the summer.

As part of the deal, powerful frontman Alex Jakubiak headed in the opposite direction on loan, with creative midfielder Kyle McAllister also boosting the club’s promotion hopes for the remainder of the season.

GLASGOW CITY

INS: Kerry Beattie (Glentoran), Abbi Grant (loan, Leicester City), Peyton Perea (North Carolina Courage)

OUTS: None

New Glasgow City head coach Eileen Gleeson enjoyed a successful first transfer window with the addition of three new signings to boost their SWPL title push.

Northern Ireland international Kerry Beattie completed a three-and-a-half-year deal from Glentoran where she had been top scorer in the Danske Bank Women’s Premiership last season.

She was followed in the door at Petershill Park by Abbi Grant who returned to the 15-time Scottish Women’s Premier League champions for a THIRD spell after finalising a loan move from WSL side Leicester City.