Rangers have signed FC Twente captain Robin Propper. | (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Rangers have made their latest transfer move

Nils Koppen has been on an experience hunt, as he lauds Rangers moving to sign centre-back Robin Propper.

The Dutch defender has been captain of FC Twente and now moves to Ibrox ahead of the new Premiership season. Boss Philippe Clement has discussed the need to sell before buying, and after Connor Goldson plus Sam Lammers departed the club, he has now moved for experience in defence.

It is something director of football recruitment Koppen has been key to add. He said: “I would like to welcome Robin to Rangers and I am delighted to add him to our squad.

“We have been working on bringing experience into the squad and Robin certainly brings that. He is someone I was well aware of from my time in the Netherlands and I believe he has the right qualities to fit in well at the club.”

Clement said: “We are thrilled to welcome Robin to Rangers and he will be an excellent addition to our squad. As a defender he is powerful and has great attributes, which include the experience he has gained from his years playing in the Netherlands and the leadership qualities he has shown from being the captain of FC Twente.

“He is excited to start the next chapter of his career in Scotland and we are excited to have him on board as we get ready for the new season. We are thrilled Robin has decided to become a Rangers player.”

Propper says two Rangers stars turned deal makers to get this one over the line. He added: “Rangers is a big club and it feels really good to be here. I was glad to hear about the club wanting to sign me. I always said I wanted to have a new adventure in another country and when a club like Rangers comes in for you it feels surreal.

“This club breathes football and you want to play your football here. I spoke to Cyriel Dessers and Vaclav Cerny and they only had nice things to say about the club. It’s nice to see some familiar faces. You hear about the Rangers fans and how it is here and I am really happy to be here.”