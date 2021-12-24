Rangers FC have given fans plenty of reasons to be proud of their club off the pitch as well as on it this year

It has been a rough year for people in and around Glasgow, but fans of Rangers FC have been given plenty of reasons to be proud of their club in the past 12 months.

Here are five examples of how the club and supporters have made things a bit better for the people of Glasgow.

Academy players litter pick and food bank donation

Players helping out during the litter pick

Earlier this month, players from the Rangers Academy took part in a litter pick and collection for the West Dunbartonshire Community Foodshare

The activities were arranged by Academy Administrator Louise McLean, she said: “In the past the players and staff have been asked to decorate the Christmas trees on the wards at the Royal Hospital for Children but that hasn’t been possible for the last two years.

“So, along with a Christmas Jumper Day where the players and staff raised £850 for the Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity via our own Rangers Charity Foundation, these events were organised to allow the players the opportunity to give something back to the communities that surround us.”

Virtual visit to Children’s Hospital

Rangers FC players during the virtual visit

Rangers First Team players paid a special virtual visit to children at the Royal Hospital for Children back in the middle of December.

The visit was a virtual one, unfortunately, due to coronavirus, but the club delivered goodie bags before the video calls were made.

This meant that when the children spoke to their footballing heroes, they had plenty of Rangers goodies to open.

Club provide Christmas cheer to senior citizens

Lots of fun was had at the Seniors Day event

90 local senior citizens were invited for a 3 course meal in Ibrox hospitality, Christmas bingo, a performance from St Paul’s High School choir and even the chance to meet Rangers FC legends Willie Henderson, Marvin Andrews and Gordon Durie.

One guest at the event said: “I have a couple of other small things in the diary but this event today - this is my real Christmas”

Linda Sinclair, Foundation Senior Operations Executive for the Foundation said:

“The pandemic has been hard for everyone but we are well aware of the effects of social isolation on older people and were delighted to welcome local senior citizens back to Ibrox spoil them today.”

Foundation provides funding for Christmas decorations

The Rangers Charity Foundation donated £10,000 to Glasgow Children’s Hospital

The Rangers Charity Foundation earlier this month donated £10,000 to Glasgow Children Hospital’s.

The donation is funding Christmas decorations to brighten up the hospital, as well as a specialist piece of equipment called a BiliCocoon which is used to treat jaundiced newborns.

The BiliCocoon allows parents to hold their baby more often to feed or comfort them, which is not possible with the traditional incubator treatment. The BiliCocoon can really decrease anxiety for parents and allow them to bond with their newborn baby.

A Dream Day for Leo

Leo Middleton and his dad, Barry, at Ibrox

In July Leo Middleton, a six-year-old football mad Rangers fan, was given a dream day at Ibrox as part of the Rangers Charity Foundation’s Dream Day initiative which looks to support families and individuals who have life-limiting illness, conditions or disabilities by creating special memories they can cherish.

Leo has a brain tumour (DIPG) and doctors have advised that there are no more treatment options for him.

Dad Barry, explained: “Leo loves football. He is really getting into it but obviously with his condition, it has harmed him a lot to get involved as much as he would love to.