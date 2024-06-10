A Rangers fan has died in Lisbon following the Europa League match against Benfica. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The Ibrox side have revealed details of two friendly games alongside a summer training camp in the Netherlands

Rangers have announced two further pre-season friendlies as part of their preparations for the 2024/25 campaign - with a training camp in the Netherlands also scheduled.

Philippe Clement will put his revamped squad through their paces when the players report back to training on June 24, with the club confirming they will travel to face EFL League One outfit Birmingham City and German Bundesliga side Union Berlin in July.

The game against the Blues - who were relegated from the English Championship last season - will also commemorate Trevor Francis in a memorial match. GlasgowWorld revealed last month that Birmingham were keen to arrange a fixture with one of Francis’ former clubs following his passing last year. The clash with the Glasgow giants will take place on the first anniversary of his death on Wednesday, July 24 with a 7.30pm kick-off at St Andrew's.

Rangers then venture abroad to the German capital to face Union three days later on Saturday, July 27 - just a week out from the big Scottish Premiership kick-off. The match against Bo Svensson’s side, who competed in the UEFA Champions League last season, will take place at the Stadion An der Alten Forsterei, with a 4pm kick-off UK time. The club states both games will 'provide a stern but excellent test', with the two fixtures added to the already arranged glamour friendly against Manchester United at Murrayfield, on Saturday, July 20 with a 4pm kick-off local time. It's the second successive year the Red Devils will travel north to Scotland during their pre-season programme, having played Ligue 1 giants Lyon last summer.

Rangers first-team will also travel to Holland for a warm-weather training camp on July 7.

First-team key dates: