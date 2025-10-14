Rangers are searching for their next manager after sacking Russell Martin

Finance expert Stefan Borson has given his verdict on Rangers’ decision to sack Russell Martin and the financial implications that will likely have come with it.

The club confirmed Martin had been dismissed of his role following the 1-1 draw with Falkirk in the Scottish Premiership. The 39-year-old had become an unpopular figure among the fans, having one just one of their seven league games.

Protest action was even taken against Martin, who is now the shortest serving permanent Rangers manager in the history of the club. He managed just 123 days in charge of the Light Blues, and most of those delivered turbulent results, which led to hostile atmospheres at Ibrox.

Finance expert discusses Russell Martin Rangers compensation

Speaking to Football Insider, Borson discussed terminations clauses in managerial contracts and Rangers’ approach to both sacking Martin, and their search for his replacement.

“Unless you’re pulling a manager in from another club where that manager is not going to agree some flimsy termination clause, if somebody’s leaving another job where they’ve built up a lot of security and you’re asking them to leave, then clearly the termination clause that you’re going to do there is going to be more expensive than one where a Russell Martin is seeing this as an amazing opportunity for himself.

“He’s going to be reasonable on the termination clause in the event that it doesn’t work. Now, it is possible that it’s scaled up from a higher amount in the first month, but it would not surprise me if it’s a fixed amount of let’s say six months’ notice, nine months’ notice, 12 months’ notice, and they’ve terminated it on that basis they’ll pay him out and that’ll be that.

“It’s one of these where there’s no choice, and it’s tail wagging the dog if you start making these decisions based purely on what it’s going to cost to sack the manager.

“You need to make the decision based on the bigger picture and take the penalty of removing the manager where it’s clearly not working because the consequences of a failing manager are very significant and far beyond the compensation levels that might be payable to Russell Martin.”

Who will be the next Rangers manager?

Talks of Steven Gerrard returning to Ibrox are now whispers of the past after the Liverpool legend turned down the opportunity to pick up where he left off. Having guided them to the Scottish Premiership title in 2021, Gerrard had become the favourite to replace Martin, but he has walked away from talks, deeming the timing not to be right at this moment in time.

Former Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl is now being labelled the favourite to take the vacant spot in the Rangers dugout. Former Croatia national team manager Slaven Bilic has also been mentioned, along with ex-Rangers defender Kevin Muscat and current Hearts boss Derek McInnes.

As things stand, Rangers are still making their decision. The board must get this next appointment right, as tensions are already sky high and the connection with the fans is increasingly fragile.