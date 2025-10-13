The latest news and transfer speculation for Celtic and Rangers

Celtic and Rangers are back in action this weekend as the Scottish Premiership returns from its break.

Scotland national team players will head home to their respective clubs after consecutive wins over Greece and Belarus in their latest World Cup qualifying fixtures. The results see Steve Clarke’s side sat second in Group C, behind Denmark only on goal difference.

Here’s a roundup of some of the latest Celtic and Rangers stories to get your week underway.

Nicolas Raskin named ‘luxury’ transfer target for Premier League club

Rangers midfielder Nicolas Raskin has been identified as a ‘luxury option’ by Crystal Palace, as far as transfer targets go. According to Fichajes, the Belgium international has appeared on the Premier League club’s radar, as they prepare to potentially part ways with Adam Wharton.

The Eagles star has been the subject of hefty interest in recent months and the club are coming to terms with the likelihood of him leaving at some point in the near future. Champions Liverpool have their eye on Wharton, as do Manchester United, among others.

Raskin is also being closely watched by rival clubs and now, his name is being ‘strongly suggested’ for Crystal Palace, as they explore potential replacement options for Wharton.

The Belgian is under contract at Ibrox until 2027, meaning next year will no doubt open the floor to offers from clubs trying to strike a cut price deal once his terms enter the final 12 months.

Former Celtic star calls out ‘strange’ Brendan Rodgers decision for new signing

Former Celtic star Kelvin Wilson has called out Brendan Rodgers’ decision not to deploy loan signing Jahmai Simpson-Pusey yet this season.

The 19-year-old joined the Hoops on a season-long loan from Manchester City over the summer but he is yet to be handed his chance to shine. The defender made his B team debut last week and featured on the bench twice in Celtic’s Champions League qualifying fixtures against Kairat Almaty.

With just six senior appearances under his belt for Man City, Simpson-Pusey is looking for regular minutes in Glasgow to gain valuable experience. However, he is yet to feature under Rodgers this season and Wilson believes it’s a ‘strange’ decision from the manager.

“He's a young lad coming in to try and prove his point. He's on loan from Man City, so he's obviously a decent player, without a doubt,” the ex-Celtic defender told Record Sport.

“It doesn't matter who you are. Until you get in the door and see the magnitude of the club, it's how you hit the ground running.

“It's strange how he's not played yet. It's a very strange one. Yeah, you put out your best team, but I can assure you there's probably been opportunities in the cup or whatever to put him on.

“Results as well, when you are 3-0 up, can you put him on while you're dominating? So it's a strange one.

“Whether he's not match fit, had little niggles, I don't know. But it's definitely a strange one to bring a player on loan and not feature at all.”