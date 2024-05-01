A Rangers transfer decision is said to have been made ahead of the summer

A first transfer decision is said to have been made at Rangers ahead of the summer window.

Boss Philippe Clement’s side are fighting for the title right now but even if they claim glory, the Belgian could carry out sweeping Ibrox changes. There are older stars out of contract while he will have targets in mind that he wants in Glasgow.

One star he did bring to the club in January was Fabio Silva, on loan from Wolves until the end of the season. The Portuguese youth international hasn't lived up to the billing of a £35m fee the Molineux paid Porto for his services in his third loan spell away from the Premier League club, and he’s been hit with accusations of repeated diving in Scotland.

According to reports in Portugal, it has been decided that Silva will not return to Rangers next season in either a temporary or permanent capacity. When the forward was initially signed, Clement revealed he DID want to sign him for the long haul.

Clement said: "We will see what the situation is. I would prefer to buy Fabio but he was too expensive for the club so that's why it's a loan."