The Rangers manager was left furious by referee Nick Walsh’s decision to show the midfielder a straight red card at Tannadice

Philippe Clement watched his Rangers side clinch their first away win of 2025 - then immediately confessed the club will be appealing Mohamed Diomande’s controversial red card against Dundee United.

The seething Ibrox boss branded referee Nick Walsh’s decision to show the Ivorian midfielder a straight red card in the closing stages of the 3-1 Premiership win at Tannadice as “incredible”.

Sam Dalby had broken the deadlock for the home side after 19 minutes before goals from Diomande, Robin Propper and Cyriel Dessers swung the momentum in Rangers favourites as they they extended their lead over the third-placed Tangerines to 13 points.

But it was a flashpoint in the dying moments of the game was left Clement irate. Diomande was fouled by United defender Kevin Holt, who proceeded to shove his opponent. The Light Blues star reacted by swinging his arm towards Holt’s face, but there was minimal contact made.

That led to a minor altercation involving other players before official Walsh managed to eventually diffuse the situation before sending Diomande for an early bath, with Holt booked for his part in the incident.

Don Robertson at the VAR controls reviewed the flashpoint and ordered Walsh over to the pitchside monitor for a second view. However, the whistler opted to stick by his initial decision after looking at various replays from a few different angles.

That call left the visiting bench up in arms and unimpressed Clement wasted little time in confirming the club will launch an appeal.

He told Sky Sports: “I saw it back now because I knew this question was coming. I totally don’t understand. We’re going to appeal it as a club. The VAR was clearly also in that opinion otherwise they don’t ask the referee to come to the screen.

“My opinion is clearly it’s totally not a red card. If that’s a red card, every game there will be three, four, five red cards. I think my player gets attacked in that moment and gets pushed and he has a small reaction with his hands without even touching the opponents.

“So they can have both maximum yellow. But giving a red card for that, yeah, that’s incredible.”