He spent time on loan at Rangers last season.

He has started to turn a corner at his latest club - but a former Rangers forward has now issued an apology to fans abroad.

Fabio Silva joined Rangers last January on a loan deal from Wolves until the end of the 23/24 campaign. It was a spell where his performances were criticised, however, netting six times in 25 games as Rangers lost out in the Premiership title race and lost the Scottish Cup final.

Wolves loaned him out to La Liga with Las Palmas at the start of the season and he has started to hit some form, scoring five goals with two assists in the Spanish top flight. It has even earned him a call to the Portuguese national team set-up, but it went wrong at the weekend.

Las Palmas hosted Getafe and had a chance to take the lead in the second half through a penalty, which the Wolves loanee elected to take. It didn’t have the required pace and power to beat keeper David Soria, who stopped the shot then held onto the ball. The former Rangers striker’s team lost 2-1.

There’s little time for feeling sorry though, with a match against Jude Bellingham and co coming this weekend against Real Madrid. Now taking to Instagram, Silva has apologised to the Las Palmas faithful. He said: "I always assumed responsibilities, and I will always assume them. It's part of me. I want to apologise to the UD Las Palmas fans. I will continue working to improve and return all the trust you have placed in me."

Speaking on Instagram after the end of the season with Rangers last summer, Silva said: “Life will knock us down but we can choose whether or not to get back up. Life is made up of good and bad moments. Of ups and downs. This season I gained much more than I lost.

“I lived in new stadiums, new environments and in a different city. It was a year of learning and a year that made me a man. I learned that the important thing is to never give up and that I must mature every day so that the result is consistent.

“Thank you to everyone. To my parents, my brothers, family, friends and my agent. To Wolverhampton and Rangers. The important thing is to be desired and happy. And with them, I can do anything.”