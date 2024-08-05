SNS Group

The Ibrox side came out on top in a seven-goal thriller against Middlesbrough reserves at the Rangers Training Centre

A late Alex Lowry spot-kick handed Rangers B team a stirring 4-3 victory over Middlesbrough at Auchenhowie on Monday afternoon - with one summer signing and an Ibrox outcast handed some valuable game time.

But there was no sign of wantaway star Todd Cantwell at the club’s training centre. The former Norwich City playmaker has been training with the Gers youngsters in recent weeks after he was banished from the first-team picture following his decision to submit a transfer request last month.

David McCallum’s side had advanced in the SPFL Trust Trophy during their most recent outing and were hoping to carry that positive momentum into their latest clash against the English second tier outfit. There were a sprinkling of fringe players named in the starting XI with Adam Devine, Bailey Rice and Lowry given a run out.

New recruit Clinton Nisala, who joined the club from Serie A giants AC Milan earlier in the window, started in central defence, while the returning Ianis Hagi - who endured a underwhelming loan spell at La Liga side Alaves last term - bolstered the midfield engine room, having been deemed surplus to requirement by manager Philippe Clement. He could be on the verge of cutting short his deal in Glasgow with a permanent £3million switch to Fiorentina in Italy strongly rumoured to be on the cards.

On this evidence, the Romanian international fired a brutal reminder of what he can still offer. Hagi was heavily involved in the opening goal after just three minutes, creating space for himself to pick out Findlay Curtis in the box and the 17-year-old cooly dispatched an effort beyond the keeper into the net. The forgotten man continued to torment the Boro backline, linking up well with Devine down the right flank during the first-half.

Curtis doubled his tally for the afternoon after 15 minutes when he capitalised on a defensive mistake before the visitors pulled a goal back just three minutes later. Josh Gentles restored the Gers two-goal cushion but Middlesbrough responded again from the penalty spot on the half hour mark.

And the Championship side were back on level terms shortly before the interval before Hagi was withdrawn as part of a pre-planned substitution. Paul Nsio was Rangers standout player after the restart, with the midfielder and Calum Adamson both going close to finding the net before Lowry produced a composed finish from the penalty spot with eight minutes remaining to settle the match.

But it was Hagi’s eye-catching cameo that had Rangers fans discussing his future on social media. The 25-year-old has been overlooked by Clement, despite starring for his country at this summer’s Euros. Oscar Cortes, Abdallah Sima, Scott Wright, Tom Lawrence and Cantwell were all ahead of him in the pecking order last season and it appears unlikely he will be reintegrated back into the first-team squad.

Hagi - who hasn’t featured in a senior matchday squad in 12 months - posted a cryptic quote on his Instagram story in the wake of Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Hearts at Tynecastle after being omitted from the club’s European squad list for the Champions League third round qualifier against Dynamo Kyiv. With his time in Govan coming to a rather disappointing end, he uploaded a post which read: “If I post where I’m at I left already,” strongly suggesting his stay in Scotland is over.

One supporter commented “Hagi is a better option than what we have. If he’s not away let him play,” while a second demanded: “have Hagi in the squad on Saturday. He’s an attacking option that we need.” A third person stated: “Genuinely feel Hagi would offer us some much needed quality tbh,” and a fourth wrote: “a good player who could enhance what we have.”