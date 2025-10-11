A look at the latest injury news from both Rangers and Celtic

A Rangers defender who’s been sidelined since April is on the road to recovery, while Celtic have been hit with an International break injury worry.

On the other side of the city, the break has calmed things down slightly at Celtic Park. Protests have been aplenty at Parkhead due to the board’s failures in the transfer window, however the club have still been performing on the pitch. In their last game before the break they rode their luck against Motherwell, but eventually won 3-2 after a last minute Daizen Maeda header.

As the International break continues, here’s a look at the latest news coming out of both Ibrox and Celtic Park:

Forgotten Rangers man provides injury update

After suffering an achilles tendon injury against Athletic Bilbao in April, Dujon Sterling hasn’t featured at all this season and is set to be sidelined until January 2026. Despite this, the utility man took to Instagram to update Rangers fans on his progress.

His latest post shows him on the road to recovery, with pictures included from the training ground and the treatment room. The 27-year old has also included a teasing caption for Gers fans, indicating he’ll be back on the pitch soon through the use of emojis.

Before his injury, Sterling had a reputation of being a reliable figure who could play anywhere on the park. Despite being signed as a back up right back to James Tavernier, he often found himself playing in midfield under Philippe Clement and had standout performances in Europe against the likes of Real Betis and Benfica.

International Break injury scare for Celtic

Despite having an underwhelming transfer window, Sebastian Tounekti looks to be a great find for Brendan Rodgers. Since signing from Swedish side, Hammarby, the 23-year old tricky winger has been a thorn in the side of every defence he’s came up against thus far.

In what could be bad news for Hoops fans, Tounekti has suffered an injury scare whilst on International duty with Tunisia. Eyebrows were raised when the new signing wasn’t included in his National Team’s squad for their match against Sao Tome and Principe and it’s now been revealed this was down to fitness concerns.

According to Tunisian media, Tounekti is suffering from an ongoing thigh injury however the team doctor believes him to be fine. Next up for them is a World Cup qualifier against Namibia at home in CAF group H. Celtic fans will be hoping that because the North African side have already qualified, they’ll spare their star man from the matchday squad.