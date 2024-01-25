Rangers forward vows to 'embrace the pressure' after Sima injury blow
It has been quite the rollercoaster start to life at Rangers for Cyriel Dessers but after accepting an 'embrace or kill' stance the Nigerian is ready to shoot the Gers to the title.
Few players will be experience the difficulties that Rangers forward Cyriel Dessers has had in his opening six months at Rangers. The Nigerian striker's chronic struggles in front of goal during the opening throws of his Ibrox career saw many claim the 29-year-old's time at the club was up before it really truly began.
However, after grabbing the clinching third goal in Rangers' comfortable 3-0 win over Hibs at Easter Road on Wednesday, there is a feeling amongst fans - and Dessers himself - that his time at the club may finally be on the turn. He now even has a chant of his own!
"I've had some songs in the past at my other clubs like Feyenoord especially. It is a nice thing. I love it if I hear it. It shows that they care, they like you and I hope to be important for the team, score goals and hopefully we can hear the song a little bit more," smiled the Nigerian striker.
"What comes before the goal is something we practice a lot during the week, recovering the ball to play the first ball forwards, Rabbi did it amazing into the box. It had to go fast because the defender and 'keeper were coming - I saw him out of the corner of my eye and I think it was a little bit instinct for a striker" he added.
The goal was the forward's second in as many games and head coach Philippe Clement will be hoping he can continue his recent hot streak after the crushing news top scorer Abdallah Sima will be out for "two or three months". The Nigerian international admits the loss of Sima is a big one but wants to embrace the extra responsibility that has now been placed on his shoulders.
"More pressure on me? I don't feel it that way, I spoke with the other wingers and said 'Abda is out now for a couple of weeks, it is your turn to shine and pick up his goals' and I see today already Ross (McAusland) and Rabbi with an assist, working on the stats that can only be a good thing for the team that other players fill the gap and perform.
"The pressure is always there at Rangers, it was from the beginning. I spoke about it with other people, at a certain point you have to embrace the pressure or it kills you and that is what happened for me the last months and now you have to appreciate it. I've played at a lot of clubs where the fans, it doesn't matter that much when you draw or lose a game but you don't want that actually - you want the pressure, you want these people who are committed to the club and care about this club. Actually, I like it and we should all embrace it.
"I'm growing the last month, especially since the new gaffer came. You can see it in my stats and my performances but I still there is still more to come and I hope I can show it over the next weeks and months.
"The gaffer has a nice metaphor for it, we are not looking at the next game like 'we must win' - we are looking at it is as a marathon. Probably in the next few months, we will lose points at one point and they (Celtic) probably will aswell. We don't have to be fixated on one game so much, we have to look at the long term and perform week in week out. Hopefully we can put the pressure a little bit up but we are focused on ourselves" explained the Rangers forward.