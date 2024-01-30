Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rangers fringe man Jose Cifuentes is closing on a January exit with the midfielder in advanced talks with Brazilian club Cruzeiro, according to reports.

The Ecuador international entered negotiations with the Série A outfit after turning down a move to Turkish Super Lig side Rizespor earlier this week. The Ibrox side had agreed a loan deal with a £2million option to buy at the end of the season, but the midfielder refused to sign an agreement.

Cifuentes, who has spent only six months in Glasgow after arriving from MLS side Los Angeles in a deal worth £1.2m back in August, initially struggled to adapt to Scottish football and has made very little impact this season.

He currently finds himself down the pecking order behind John Lundstram, Nicolas Raskin and Dujon Sterling for a starting berth and the recent arrival of Mohamed Diomande from Danish side FC Nordsjælland is expected to limit his game time going forward.

According to well-respected South American journalist César Luis Merlo, the 24-year-old is now in 'advanced negotiations' with Cruzeiro and a deal could be concluded 'very soon'. It remains to be seen if Cifuentes will depart on a permanent or loan basis.

News of Cifuentes’ imminent departure will come as a surprise to Rangers fans given his lack of first-team chances so far. A return to South America could benefit Cifuentes as he looks to rebuild his confidence

hat said, the 24-year-old has made very little impact and is clearly not part of Philippe Clement’s plans going forward.

The arrival of Mohamed Diomande only further adds to the midfield competition, so getting Cifuentes off the wage bill makes sense.

Previous reports have suggested that Cruzeiro will have the right to buy the midfielder permanently, so we may well have seen the last of him.