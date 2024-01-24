Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rangers are pushing to sign a left back in the final few days of the January transfer window and a recent development at FC Twente appears to have boosted their chances of landing a star on a cut-price deal.

Left back is an area that is currently surrounded by uncertainty for the Ibrox club. Borna Barisic is in the final six months of his contract while Ridvan Yilmaz has been the subject of speculation linking him with a move back to Turkey with champions Galatasaray reportedly leading the race for his signature.

TeamTalk believe that one player being looked at by the Rangers recruitment team is FC Twente star Gijs Smal. The 26-year-old left back has been on the books at the Dutch club since 2020 - making 87 league appearances in the top-flight and scoring four goals.

He is currently in his fourth season with the Eredivisie side, but it could well prove to be his last as his existing contract is due to expire in June.

Reports from Voetbal International claim that the defender is highly rated by FC Twente, although his future remains uncertain after he turned down the chance to sign a new long-term contract.

Smal has experience in the Europa League and could prove to be a key addition to Philippe Clement’s side as they aim to regain the Scottish Premiership title after back-to-back triumphs for Celtic. Some reports claim that Rangers are in a strong position to land the player on a cut-price deal before the end of the window, while contrary reports from The National claim that the Gers have other targets in mind rather than Smal.