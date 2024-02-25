West Brom winger Mikey Johnston - on loan from Celtic

Nerves were heightened all around Glasgow when Celtic left it late to cut Rangers’ lead at the top of the Premiership. With their trip to Motherwell destined for a draw, stoppage-time strikes from Adam Idah and Luis Palma saved the day to record a 3-1 win.

On-field drama aside, there are plenty of hot topics to discuss that continue to emerge from Ibrox and Parkhead. Here is your daily news digest.

Rangers ‘nothing to fear’

Former Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur sporting director Damien Comolli, currently president of Toulouse, has hinted at Rangers having nothing to fear in the Europa League. The Light Blues have drawn Benfica in the round of 16, with the Portuguese outfit edging past Toulouse last time out.

“Our manager said we went toe for toe with Benfica, looked them in the eye and matched them,” he said. “But for the first time, I completely disagree with him.

"We were far better than Benfica. No doubt. People talk about this great Benfica team, but we were stronger than them. If we play like we did in both legs against Benfica, we will be absolutely fine."

No mistake from Celtic

Robert Snodgrass has insisted Celtic were right to let Mikey Johnston leave on loan last month. The winger has bagged twice since joining West Bromwich Albion - leading some to suggest the Hoops made a mistake.

“I’ll be honest with you, I think him just stepping away from Celtic was the best thing for Mikey Johnston,” Snodgrass told Sky Sports. “He wasn’t getting a lot of game time, he wasn’t getting the chance to express his talent.

“He’s played five games and he’s got two goals in his last three. No matter what he did at Celtic, I always felt as though he was going to be replaced.

“They had some great wingers there as you saw last season and they signed the boy Kuhn and I think that was his time really to try and move and I think he knew that.