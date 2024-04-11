Rangers goalkeeper transfer links addressed as Celtic player's form surge puts him up for award
With just one weekend of fixtures until the split, the end of the Scottish Premiership season is now in sight, and so is the summer transfer window.
There is still just one point separating Celtic and Rangers at the top of the table, but Philippe Clement’s side will benefit from their rescheduled clash with Dundee.
No matter which colour of ribbons are on the trophy this season, both Glasgow sides will be entering the transfer window in a strong position. Let’s take a look at some of the latest summer rumours.
Rangers link with goalkeeper addressed
Following claimed interest in Jack Butland, Rangers have been linked with some goalkeeping options ahead of the summer transfer window. Recent reports have claimed that the Gers are monitoring Belgian goalkeeper Arnaud Bodart but a new update has shut down these discussions.
Sudinfo has claimed that the €4 million (£3.4m) Bodart, who was also previously also on Celtic’s radar, has made it onto Rangers’ transfer list. However, sports correspondent Sacha Tavolieri has taken to social media to report that Clement and co have ‘no current interest’ in the Belgian goalkeeper. “Goalkeeper sector isn’t a priority sector to reinforce for this summer. Sources denied the news,” Tavolieri wrote.
Celtic loan star nominated for Player of the Month
Celtic winger Mikey Johnston, who signed a short loan deal with EFL Championship side West Bromwich Albion, has been nominated for the Player of the Month award for March. The winger contributed four goals and an assist in five league appearances during the month, with his tally now up to seven goals and on assist in 14 appearances so far.
Johnston is up against Ipswich Town defender Leif Davis, Norwich City midfielder Gabriel Sara and Coventry City forward Ellis Simms for the Player of the Month award. The 24-year-old signed for West Brom in a winter deadline day move on loan until the end of the season but Carlton Palmer believes the Baggies should look to make the transfer permanent.