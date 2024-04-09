Celtic seek clarification over controversy in derby clash with Rangers

Celtic have confirmed they are ‘in correspondence’ with the Scottish FA regarding a controversial incident in Sunday’s dramatic 3-3 draw with Rangers.

Tensions were high at Ibrox as the Glasgow rivals went head-to-head in what was billed as a potentially defining clash in the race for the Premiership title - and it was Celtic that seemed well on their way to a crucial win as goals from Daizen Maeda and Matt O’Riley put them firmly in control when the half-time whistle was blown.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Rangers were handed a somewhat controversial route back into the game ten minutes into the second-half when they were awarded a penalty after Mikey Johnston was punished for a foul of Fabio Silva following a lengthy VAR review. Silva had initially been shown a yellow card by on-field official John Beaton - but the decision was overturned after the referee was called to the pitchside monitor.

Hoops manager Brendan Rodgers blasted the decision in the aftermath of the game, saying: “Ali (Johnston), who was on a booking, has to be really careful in the second half with the timing of his tackles and I thought he was perfect with it. I thought the referee got it absolutely right on the field. He connected with the ball, the player simulates and it was right.”

Celtic have now gone a step further in their protests against the decision after they confirmed they have made contact with the SFA to seek clarification over how video footage was utilised during the VAR process. Sky Sports coverage of the incident seemed to show Beaton was shown slowed down footage did not include Johnston’s tackle on Silva and that has left the Hoops to question why a penalty was awarded against the Canada international.