Celtic seek clarification over controversy in derby clash with Rangers
Celtic have confirmed they are ‘in correspondence’ with the Scottish FA regarding a controversial incident in Sunday’s dramatic 3-3 draw with Rangers.
Tensions were high at Ibrox as the Glasgow rivals went head-to-head in what was billed as a potentially defining clash in the race for the Premiership title - and it was Celtic that seemed well on their way to a crucial win as goals from Daizen Maeda and Matt O’Riley put them firmly in control when the half-time whistle was blown.
However, Rangers were handed a somewhat controversial route back into the game ten minutes into the second-half when they were awarded a penalty after Mikey Johnston was punished for a foul of Fabio Silva following a lengthy VAR review. Silva had initially been shown a yellow card by on-field official John Beaton - but the decision was overturned after the referee was called to the pitchside monitor.
Hoops manager Brendan Rodgers blasted the decision in the aftermath of the game, saying: “Ali (Johnston), who was on a booking, has to be really careful in the second half with the timing of his tackles and I thought he was perfect with it. I thought the referee got it absolutely right on the field. He connected with the ball, the player simulates and it was right.”
Celtic have now gone a step further in their protests against the decision after they confirmed they have made contact with the SFA to seek clarification over how video footage was utilised during the VAR process. Sky Sports coverage of the incident seemed to show Beaton was shown slowed down footage did not include Johnston’s tackle on Silva and that has left the Hoops to question why a penalty was awarded against the Canada international.
A Celtic spokesperson said: “The club has been in correspondence with the Scottish FA regarding the VAR process throughout the season, and has also played an active part in the SPFL working group which is seeking to work with the Scottish FA to improve standards for all clubs. We have raised our further concerns regarding the VAR process in the match with the Scottish FA and await a response.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.