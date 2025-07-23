‘Brilliant’ Rangers star wanted by European powerhouse willing to break the bank to sign him
Rangers have been busy on the transfer window so far as they prepare for their first season under new ownership and management.
Along with the new recruits already over the threshold including Emmanuel Fernandez and Thelo Aasgaard, the Light Blues have parted ways with players of their own this summer.
While those who have departed already have left for free, Rangers could sanction some sales before the transfer window closes for business. Hamza Igamane is the subject of a lot of interest right now and one club is willing to pay mega money to see a deal over the line.
Hamza Igamane in high demand among European clubs
Feyenoord are the latest club to enter the race for Igamane this summer. The Dutch giants are willing to pay a significant chunk of cash to bring the forward to the Eredivisie next season.
That’s according to Record Sport, who have reported that the ‘bid spending’ outfit have joined several clubs across Europe who are considering a move for the 22-year-old this window.
French clubs Rennes and Lille are also in the frame for the Moroccan star, who scored 16 goals in all competitions last season. The latter side had reportedly agreed personal terms with Igamane earlier this summer but failed to submit a bid after being ‘spooked’ over an asking price quoted in the region of £15 million.
However, it doesn’t seem like that price tag is going to be a problem for Feyenoord, who have already set a new transfer record this window.
Feyenoord willing to break transfer record for Igamane
Feyenoord ‘could jump to the front of the queue’ for Igamane’s signature, with their interest described as ‘very serious’. While the reported £15 million would be at the top of their budget, they are still willing to pay it.
New manager Robin van Persie has already been backed heading into the new season. Feyenoord recently signed Sem Steijn from FC Twente in a reported £10 million deal, making him their most expensive player.
The club are now considering breaking the record yet again as they eye a move for Igamane. President Toon van Bodegom is ‘prepared to dig deep this summer’ when it comes to new signings as Feyenoord eye the Eredivisie title.
Dutch legend Van Persie took the job at the club earlier this year following the sacking of Brian Priske, who was brought in to replace Arne Slot following his move to Liverpool. RVP is being backed to drive the side forwards and Igamane has appeared high up on the priority list of their shortlisted transfer targets.
Igamane has been a big hit among managers and pundits alike, with Derek Ferguson describing him as ‘nothing short of brilliant’ and a ‘breath of fresh air’ while speaking to BBC Sportsround last season.