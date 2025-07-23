This Rangers star is in high demand, with a club eager to spend big to make a deal happen.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers have been busy on the transfer window so far as they prepare for their first season under new ownership and management.

Along with the new recruits already over the threshold including Emmanuel Fernandez and Thelo Aasgaard, the Light Blues have parted ways with players of their own this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While those who have departed already have left for free, Rangers could sanction some sales before the transfer window closes for business. Hamza Igamane is the subject of a lot of interest right now and one club is willing to pay mega money to see a deal over the line.

Hamza Igamane in high demand among European clubs

Feyenoord are the latest club to enter the race for Igamane this summer. The Dutch giants are willing to pay a significant chunk of cash to bring the forward to the Eredivisie next season.

That’s according to Record Sport, who have reported that the ‘bid spending’ outfit have joined several clubs across Europe who are considering a move for the 22-year-old this window.

French clubs Rennes and Lille are also in the frame for the Moroccan star, who scored 16 goals in all competitions last season. The latter side had reportedly agreed personal terms with Igamane earlier this summer but failed to submit a bid after being ‘spooked’ over an asking price quoted in the region of £15 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, it doesn’t seem like that price tag is going to be a problem for Feyenoord, who have already set a new transfer record this window.

Feyenoord willing to break transfer record for Igamane

Feyenoord ‘could jump to the front of the queue’ for Igamane’s signature, with their interest described as ‘very serious’. While the reported £15 million would be at the top of their budget, they are still willing to pay it.

New manager Robin van Persie has already been backed heading into the new season. Feyenoord recently signed Sem Steijn from FC Twente in a reported £10 million deal, making him their most expensive player.

The club are now considering breaking the record yet again as they eye a move for Igamane. President Toon van Bodegom is ‘prepared to dig deep this summer’ when it comes to new signings as Feyenoord eye the Eredivisie title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dutch legend Van Persie took the job at the club earlier this year following the sacking of Brian Priske, who was brought in to replace Arne Slot following his move to Liverpool. RVP is being backed to drive the side forwards and Igamane has appeared high up on the priority list of their shortlisted transfer targets.

Igamane has been a big hit among managers and pundits alike, with Derek Ferguson describing him as ‘nothing short of brilliant’ and a ‘breath of fresh air’ while speaking to BBC Sportsround last season.