The draw for the play-off round was held at UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon on Monday morning.

Connor Goldson of Glasgow Rangers is tackled by Joey Veerman of PSV Eindhoven

Rangers have been paired with PSV Eindhoven or SK Sturm Graz in the Champions League play-off round if they managed to successfully navigate their two-legged tie against Servette.

The draw took place at UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Monday, with the Ibrox club bidding to secure a lucrative place in the group stages of the competition for a second consecutive year.

Michael Beale’s side must get past the Swiss outfit in their third round qualifier to progress further, but they were already aware that the four-team list of potential play-off round opponents included PSV (Netherlands), Sturm Graz (Austria), Panathinaikos (Greece) or Marseille (France).

And the subsequent draw has paired the Light Blues - who were seeded in the League Path - with either PSV, whom they defeated 3-2 on aggregate at the same stage of last season’s tournament, or Sturm Graz.

The Gers are preparing for the first leg of their third qualifying round tie against Servette at Ibrox on Wednesday night, with the return fixture in Geneva the following Tuesday. If they come through that tie, a trip to the Netherlands or Austria is now on the cards, with the first leg being played at Ibrox on August 22/23.

Who are PSV Eindhoven?

PSV finished runners-up in the Eredivisie last season, finishing seven points behind champions Feyenoord and six points ahead of third-placed Ajax. They will be strong favourites to defeat the Austrian’s over two legs.

They would be familiar opponents to Rangers after both clubs faced each other in the play-off round last year and this would be the fifth time they have been paired with the Govan outfit in European competition. Following a tense 2-2 draw with the Dutch side at Ibrox in the first leg, an Antonio Colak goal in Eindhoven settled the tie and sent Rangers into the group stage.

Manchester United legend Ruud van Nistelrooy resigned from his managerial post at the end of last season, citing a lack of boardroom support. He has since been replaced by former Ajax, Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen and Lyon head coach Peter Bosz.

The 1988 European Cup final winners were founded in 1913 and play their home matches at the 35,000 capacity Philips Stadion.

Who are SK Sturm Graz?

Sturm Graz were second to Austrian Bundesliga winners Red Bull Salzburg. They haven’t reached the Champions League group stage since the 2000/01 season.

Managed by Christian Ilzer, Die Schwoazn have played twice in Scotland and lost on both occasions to Rangers (5-0 at Ibrox in the 2000 UEFA Champions League) and Livingston (4-3 at Almondvale in the 2002 UEFA Cup), conceding nine goals.