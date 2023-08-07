Celtic and Rangers fans have been reflecting on the opening weekend of the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season.

The Hoops defeated Ross Coutny 4-2 in Saturday’s curtain raiser before Rangers crashed to a slender 1-0 defeat at Kilmarnock. With the transfer window open for another 24 days, here are the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news headlines on Monday, August 7:

Ex-Rangers loanee reaches PSV ‘agreement’

Advertisement

Advertisement

Malik Tillman could be in line to face his former club Rangers in the Champions League, with the attacking midfielder set to join PSV Eindhoven on loan.

Malik Tillman won't be returning to Rangers. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The Ibrox side have been drawn against the Eredivisie side or Austrian outfit SK Sturm Graz in the play-offs, should they manage to overcome Servette in their third round qualifier.

And Tillman could be included in the PSV squad after the Bayern Munich star edged closer to a move to the Netherlands having spent last season on a temporary transfer in Govan.

The Bundesliga champions cancalled their exclusive option-to-buy agreement as part of the deal in exchange for Rangers receiving 10 per cent of any future. Now Sky Sports Germany report that Tillman’s next destination will be PSV.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A loan deal has been reached with Bayern that will see the 21-year-old head to Eindhoven for the duration of the campaign for a fee of €1million, with the Dutch club able to make the transfer permanent for a fee between €12m and €14m. That could potentially see Rangers net over £1m if PSV decide to take up that option.

Celtic face ‘three-way’ transfer battle for Brazilian winger

Hoops manager Brendan Rodgers faces stiff competition to sign Brazilian winger Tete after two Turkish clubs entered the race for his signature.

According to Turkiye Gazetesi, Süper Lig giants Galatasaray and their Istanbul rivals Fenerbahce are keen on landing the creative attacker, who has also been linked with a move to Parkhead this summer.

The 23-year-old - who has already worked under Rodgers’ management at Leicester City during a disappointing loan spell at the King Power Stadium - announced he would not be returning to Shakhtar Donetsk last month, citing the ongoing war in Ukraine as a contributing factor behind his decision.

Tete - whose contract at Shakhtar expires at the end of the year - had previously indicated he has received interest from a number of clubs and is expected to be available for a bargain transfer fee, despite having a value of around €20 million.